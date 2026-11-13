National Assembly to pass major laws, resolutions on November 13

Hanoi (VNA) - The National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to vote on several important laws and resolutions during its sitting on November 13, as part of its ongoing second session of the 16th legislature.



In the morning session, lawmakers will vote on the draft Laws on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Metrology and the Law on Securities, and the Resolution on the 2025 State budget settlement.



Earlier, the Minister of Science and Technology, authorised by the Prime Minister, will present a report explaining, incorporating deputies’ feedback and revising the Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Metrology, while the Minister of Finance will present similar reports on the two remaining.



Deputies will subsequently discuss at the hall the draft Law on amendments and supplements to certain articles of the Law on Accounting and the Law on Independent Audit, as well as tax treatment for power BOT project enterprises covered by Government tax guarantees and commitments. The Finance Minister will clarify issues raised by deputies.



The NA will also hear a Government report and a verification report on measures to address outstanding difficulties facing Hung Nghiep Formosa Ha Tinh Steel Co., Ltd., followed by a plenary discussion. The Finance Minister will provide further explanations on issues raised during the debate.



The agenda will continue with discussions on the draft revised Law on Postal Services, with the Minister of Science and Technology clarifying matters of concern.



In the afternoon, the NA is scheduled to vote on the Law on amendments and supplements to several articles to the Law on Commerce, the Law on Competition, the Law on Foreign Trade Management and the Law on Protection of Consumers’ Rights; and a resolution on ending the implementation of the objectives set out in Resolutions No. 38/2004/QH11 and No. 66/2013/QH13 concerning the investment policy for the Ho Chi Minh Road project.



Lawmakers will then discuss the investment policy for the National Target Programme on Drug and Crime Prevention and Control for 2026–2035. The Minister of Public Security will respond to deputies’ questions and clarify relevant issues.



The afternoon agenda will also include a plenary discussion on adjustments to administrative boundaries between Hanoi and Phu Tho province, followed by explanations from the Minister of Home Affairs.



In addition, deputies will hold group discussions on the draft revised Vietnam Maritime and Inland Waterway Code and the draft Law on Derivatives Trading.



From November 14 to 19, the NA will take a recess to allow its agencies, the Government and relevant bodies to incorporate feedback and finalise draft laws and resolutions before further consideration./.

VNA