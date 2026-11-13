Politics

☀️ Morning digest on November 13

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on November 13

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam received in Hanoi on November 12 Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russian Valentina Matviyenko, discussing measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation and advance the Vietnam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Welcoming Chairwoman Matviyenko, along with the high-level Russian delegation, the General Secretary and President highlighted the significance of her visit in consolidating the traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Russia. He expressed his appreciation for the Russian delegation's goodwill towards Vietnam and Matviyenko's longstanding contributions to fostering bilateral cooperation, particularly through parliamentary channels. Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam received Governor of Japan’s Kanagawa prefecture Kuroiwa Yuji in Hanoi on November 12, during the latter’s visit to Vietnam.

Yuji is in Vietnam to attend economic, cultural and tourism exchange activities in central Da Nang city and Hanoi capital, including the Kanagawa Festival 2026, scheduled to take place at Thong Nhat Park in Hanoi from November 14–15. Read full story

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung received in Hanoi on November 12 Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matviyenko, during which he highlighted the priority to translate high-level agreements between the two countries into effective cooperation programmes.

Welcoming Matviyenko and the high-level Russian Federation Council delegation on their official visit to Vietnam, PM Hung reaffirmed that the Vietnamese Government attaches great importance to the traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Russia. He spoke highly of the role played by the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia, as well as Matviyenko’s personal contributions, in advancing bilateral ties. Read full story

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on November 12 addressed issues raised by lawmakers concerning resource mobilisation for growth targets, macroeconomic stability, the development of medium- and long-term capital channels, the removal of obstacles to science and technology tasks, and investment orientations for the Mekong Delta.

At the session, deputy Thai Quynh Mai Dung from Phu Tho province asked about specific policies to attract international investment funds and stable, long-term foreign indirect investment flows in the coming period, while deputy Nguyen Manh Hung from Can Tho city raised concerns on measures to mobilise substantial resources for public investment. Read full story

- National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russian Valentina Matviyenko agreed on various measures to further deepen bilateral parliamentary cooperation during their talks in Hanoi on November 12.

Highlighting the important political significance of Matviyenko's visit in strengthening ties between the two legislative bodies and the two countries, NA President Man said it provides an opportunity for both sides to review and step up the implementation of the joint statement on further strengthening the Vietnam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the new period, as well as commitments and agreements reached during the state visit to Russia by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam in September 2026. Read full story

- National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man has called on the Government, ministers and heads of sectors to fully take into account legislators’ opinions and promptly translate their commitments into specific tasks, solutions, implementation schedules and measurable results.

Addressing the closing of the question-and-answer session as part of the second sitting of the 16th NA on November 12, the NA President said that 65 deputies raised questions and seven had taken part in follow-up debates. Read full story./.

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National Assembly President asks for tangible progress on issues raised by deputies

The NA President noted that the two groups of issues selected for the question-and-answer session are of major importance, directly affecting macroeconomic stability, the investment and business environment, and the mobilisation and efficient use of resources. They also concerned efforts to promote science and technology, innovation, artificial intelligence and digital transformation as new drivers of rapid and sustainable national development.

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Vietnam, Philippines join hands for more effective ASEAN parliamentary diplomacy

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (R) receives Kanagawa Governor Kuroiwa Yuji. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary, President To Lam receives Kanagawa Governor Kuroiwa Yuji

The top leader expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of his recent visit to Japan, particularly the adoption of the Vietnam–Japan Joint Vision Statement. He said the agreements and commitments reached during the visit would provide fresh impetus for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries to develop in a deeper, more substantive and effective manner.

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Vietnam ready to join hands in building united, people-centred Francophone Community

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General Secretary and President Lam urged the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia to continue close coordination with Vietnam's National Assembly, making full use of the legislature's role in refining legal frameworks, overseeing and promoting the implementation of bilateral agreements, and supporting ministries, sectors and localities in specific areas of cooperation, particularly strengthening connections between localities, businesses and people of the two countries.

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Phu Tho, Mongolia’s Tuv province seek to expand cooperation

The two sides also exchanged experience in industrial park planning, infrastructure development, investment attraction and industrial production management. The visit provided the Mongolian delegation with practical insights into Phu Tho’s industrial development and investment environment, while opening up opportunities for connections and cooperation between businesses and relevant agencies of the two localities.

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PM outlines resource mobilisation solutions for growth targets

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung said the Government has formulated a five-year socio-economic development programme in line with the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, together with an action programme for its implementation. On that basis, the Government draws up annual socio-economic development plans, setting growth targets and resource mobilisation goals.

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