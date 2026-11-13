☀️ Morning digest on November 13

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam received in Hanoi on November 12 Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russian Valentina Matviyenko, discussing measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation and advance the Vietnam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



Welcoming Chairwoman Matviyenko, along with the high-level Russian delegation, the General Secretary and President highlighted the significance of her visit in consolidating the traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Russia. He expressed his appreciation for the Russian delegation's goodwill towards Vietnam and Matviyenko's longstanding contributions to fostering bilateral cooperation, particularly through parliamentary channels. Read full story



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam received Governor of Japan’s Kanagawa prefecture Kuroiwa Yuji in Hanoi on November 12, during the latter’s visit to Vietnam.



Yuji is in Vietnam to attend economic, cultural and tourism exchange activities in central Da Nang city and Hanoi capital, including the Kanagawa Festival 2026, scheduled to take place at Thong Nhat Park in Hanoi from November 14–15. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung received in Hanoi on November 12 Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matviyenko, during which he highlighted the priority to translate high-level agreements between the two countries into effective cooperation programmes.



Welcoming Matviyenko and the high-level Russian Federation Council delegation on their official visit to Vietnam, PM Hung reaffirmed that the Vietnamese Government attaches great importance to the traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Russia. He spoke highly of the role played by the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia, as well as Matviyenko’s personal contributions, in advancing bilateral ties. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on November 12 addressed issues raised by lawmakers concerning resource mobilisation for growth targets, macroeconomic stability, the development of medium- and long-term capital channels, the removal of obstacles to science and technology tasks, and investment orientations for the Mekong Delta.



At the session, deputy Thai Quynh Mai Dung from Phu Tho province asked about specific policies to attract international investment funds and stable, long-term foreign indirect investment flows in the coming period, while deputy Nguyen Manh Hung from Can Tho city raised concerns on measures to mobilise substantial resources for public investment. Read full story



- National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russian Valentina Matviyenko agreed on various measures to further deepen bilateral parliamentary cooperation during their talks in Hanoi on November 12.



Highlighting the important political significance of Matviyenko's visit in strengthening ties between the two legislative bodies and the two countries, NA President Man said it provides an opportunity for both sides to review and step up the implementation of the joint statement on further strengthening the Vietnam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the new period, as well as commitments and agreements reached during the state visit to Russia by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam in September 2026. Read full story



- National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man has called on the Government, ministers and heads of sectors to fully take into account legislators’ opinions and promptly translate their commitments into specific tasks, solutions, implementation schedules and measurable results.



Addressing the closing of the question-and-answer session as part of the second sitting of the 16th NA on November 12, the NA President said that 65 deputies raised questions and seven had taken part in follow-up debates. Read full story./.

VNA