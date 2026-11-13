☕ Afternoon briefing on November 13

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- The 16th National Assembly, during its second session on November 13, passed the Law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Securities, with 463 out of the 464 deputies present voting in favour.



Comprising three articles, the law will take effect on March 1, 2027. A key new provision is Article 6a, which introduces a regulatory sandbox mechanism for the securities sector. Read full story



- Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russian Valentina Matviyenko delivered a speech at a plenary session of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) in Hanoi on November 13 as part of her official visit to Vietnam.



Opening her address, Matviyenko highlighted the historical bonds between the two countries, whose people are united by shared traditions and a time-tested sense of comradeship. She affirmed that President Ho Chi Minh laid the foundations for this longstanding friendship, noting a monument to the late leader was inaugurated in 2023 in Saint Petersburg, her hometown. Read full story



- Vietnam’s development achievements and growing international role have made the country an inspiring partner for the Francophone community, according to Rigobert Pinga-Pinga, Acting Representative of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) for Asia-Pacific.



In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, from November 14-16, which General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam will attend, Pinga-Pinga highlighted the significance of Vietnam’s participation, prospects for OIF-Vietnam cooperation and the country’s role in strengthening ties between Francophone members in Asia-Pacific. Read full story



- Vietnam has actively supported the Philippines in advancing its priorities as ASEAN Chair in 2026, contributing initiatives to strengthen regional unity, resilience and connectivity, Ambassador Ton Thi Ngoc Huong, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN, has said.



In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila, the Philippines, the diplomat highlighted the expected key priorities of the event, Vietnam’s contributions to intra-bloc cooperation and the significance of Prime Minister Le Minh Hung’s attendance, reaffirming Vietnam’s commitment to strengthening the group’s central role amid regional and global uncertainties. Read full story



- Seven startups from Vietnam, Switzerland, India and Thailand have received a total of 770,000 USD in grants and investment awards at Net Zero Challenge 2026 to pilot innovative climate solutions in Vietnam.



The competition was organised by the Executive Board of the Vietnam International Financial Centre in Ho Chi Minh City (VIFC-HCMC), in collaboration with Touchstone Partners, Temasek Foundation, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) initiative, and the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI). Read full story



- The Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for the Search for, Recovery and Identification of Martyrs’ Remains on November 12 received two ground-penetrating radar systems donated by Thien Tam Fund of Vingroup, worth more than 4.9 billion VND (190,800 USD), to support the work.



At the handover ceremony, Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee and head of the steering committee, thanked Vingroup and its fund for supporting the city’s 500-day campaign to accelerate the search for, recovery and identification of martyrs’ remains, particularly through the provision of advanced equipment for locating remains and DNA testing to identify fallen soldiers. Read full story



- The 2026 BIM Group IRONMAN 70.3 Phu Quoc event week opened on November 13 in Phu Quoc special zone, southern An Giang province, attracting 2,600 participants from 60 countries and territories, up 20% from last year.



Notably, the number of Vietnamese athletes competing in the flagship IRONMAN 70.3 distance has risen 10% year on year. Read full story./.

VNA