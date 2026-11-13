Culture - Sports

Phu Quoc welcomes thousands of triathletes for annual sporting event

Notably, the number of Vietnamese athletes competing in the flagship IRONMAN 70.3 distance has risen 10% year on year.

Delegates exchange information about the event (Photo published by VNA)
Delegates exchange information about the event (Photo published by VNA)

An Giang (VNA) – The 2026 BIM Group IRONMAN 70.3 Phu Quoc event week opened on November 13 in Phu Quoc special zone, southern An Giang province, attracting 2,600 participants from 60 countries and territories, up 20% from last year.

Notably, the number of Vietnamese athletes competing in the flagship IRONMAN 70.3 distance has risen 10% year on year.

Held under the direction of the An Giang Department of Culture and Sports, the event is organised by Sunrise Events Vietnam (SEV) with BIM Group as Title Sponsor.

The programme began with the Newborns Vietnam/Healthy Vietnam Community Run on November 13 at the beachfront square in Bai Truong, Phu Quoc Marina. Activities on November 14 will offer adults and children opportunities to experience endurance sports through different distances and formats.

Later that day, Mark Allen, a five-time IRONMAN World Championship winner, will return to Phu Quoc for the fourth consecutive year to meet athletes and share his experience.

The highlight will be the BIM Group IRONMAN 70.3 Phu Quoc race on November 15, featuring a 1.9km swim, a 90km bike ride and a 21.1km run.

Tran Nguyen Ba, Deputy Director of the An Giang Department of Culture and Sports, said the event had become a familiar gathering for domestic and international triathlon communities after four editions.

It also offers Phu Quoc an opportunity to showcase its island and marine landscapes, local hospitality and capacity to host international sporting events, he noted.

Phu Quoc first hosted a triathlon in 2022, followed by the inaugural BIM Group IRONMAN 70.3 in 2023. Since then, the event has welcomed children, first-time participants and experienced athletes, supported by their families and enthusiastic spectators.

Sunrise Events Vietnam ambassador Victor Bailey Steffensen, who has attended every edition since its launch, said the race experience had improved each year, from athlete support services to the reception at the finish line.

He praised the warmth and encouragement of local residents, saying he looked forward to returning, improving his performance and spending time with fellow triathletes and his family.

Sophie Lysaght, Senior Director of Marketing for the Asia-Pacific region at the IRONMAN Group, said Phu Quoc allowed athletes to combine the challenge of a triathlon with a tropical island holiday. The growing number of Vietnamese participants reflected the event's rising appeal and the development of the country's triathlon community, she added.

For this year's edition, organisers have enhanced information and guidance services through signboards, LED screens and digital channels. A new feature, the SEV EventConcierge digital assistant, provides athletes and their companions with race information, schedules and suggestions for exploring the island./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 72 #Sức khỏe #NQ 72 #2026 BIM Group IRONMAN 70.3 Phu Quoc #triathlon community #sports #An Giang An Giang
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