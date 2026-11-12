Culture - Sports

Free admission to museums, historical sites, national parks on Vietnam Culture Day

Organisations and individuals will be entitled to free admission every year on November 24 to eight museums: the Museum of Oceanography, the Vietnam Museum of Ethnology, the Museum of the Cultures of Vietnam’s Ethnic Groups, the Vietnam National Museum of History, the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum, the Yersin Museum, the Vietnamese Women's Museum and the Vietnam Military History Museum, as well as the Independence Palace historical site.

Visitors will enjoy free admission to the Vietnam Museum of Ethnology on Vietnam Culture Day (November 24). (Photo: nhandan.vn)
Visitors will enjoy free admission to the Vietnam Museum of Ethnology on Vietnam Culture Day (November 24). (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Visitors will enjoy free admission to a number of museums, historical sites and national parks across Vietnam on Vietnam Culture Day (November 24).

The Ministry of Finance has issued Circular No. 167/2026/TT-BTC dated November 10, 2026, which concretises the Government’s policy of waiving or reducing admission fees at public cultural and sports facilities, creating favourable conditions for people to access and enjoy the country’s cultural, historical and heritage values.

Under the circular, organisations and individuals will be entitled to free admission every year on November 24 to eight museums: the Museum of Oceanography, the Vietnam Museum of Ethnology, the Museum of the Cultures of Vietnam’s Ethnic Groups, the Vietnam National Museum of History, the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum, the Yersin Museum, the Vietnamese Women's Museum and the Vietnam Military History Museum, as well as the Independence Palace historical site.

Free admission will also apply to Bach Ma, Cuc Phuong, Tam Dao and Yok Don national parks. Admission fees at Ba Vi and Cat Tien national parks, however, will be determined by local authorities in accordance with the Law on Fees and Charges.

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Vietnam Culture Day (November 24) will be organised in conjunction with the 2026 Great National Unity Festival. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

November 24 was designated as Vietnam Culture Day under the Politburo’s Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW dated January 7, 2026, on the development of Vietnamese culture. Workers are entitled to a day off with full pay on this occasion.

To implement the policy, the Prime Minister issued Decision No. 1111/QD-TTg dated June 19, 2026, approving a plan to organise Vietnam Culture Day for the 2026-2030 period, and Directive No. 35/CT-TTg dated September 30, 2026, on organising the event in conjunction with the 2026 Great National Unity Festival.

The directive calls for effective use of the existing network of cultural institutions, museums, libraries, historical sites, cultural centres and creative spaces, as well as the organisation of exhibitions, art performances and cultural exchanges.

Localities are required to select at least one representative cultural activity, product or space for introduction and promotion. Each commune and ward will maintain at least one appropriate model after Vietnam Culture Day.

Together with cultural and artistic events organised in communities, the free admission policy will create more opportunities for people to explore the country’s history, heritage and natural landscapes, while enhancing their awareness of national cultural values./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #free admission #Vietnam Culture Day #Vietnamese culture #2026 Great National Unity Festival
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