Bamboo dragonflies bring a touch of Vietnam to Cairo

Cairo (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt on November 11 celebrated the first Vietnam Culture Day (November 24) in response to the Politburo’s Resolution 80 on Vietnamese culture development.

The centerpiece was bamboo dragonflies, a Vietnamese folk toy and traditional craft, shown and then made by guests.

Vu Hong Nga, spouse of Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Nam Duong, walked guests through the production process via a video interview with a Vietnamese artisan on bamboo dragonfly techniques.

For hands-on practice, the embassy shipped in handcrafted bamboo-dragonfly kits and colouring pens. Guided by Nga, guests coloured and decorated heads, wings and tails before assembly. Some struggled with assembly and balance, but the activity drew crowds and plenty of laughter.

Simon, husband of New Zealand Ambassador to Egypt, called the assembly and balance challenge interesting. He had never seen such a product and planned to take the toys home for his two children. He has not visited Vietnam but expressed affection for its country, people and diverse culture.

Helen Lynch, leader of the club of ambassadors' spouses in Cairo, recalled her visit to Hoi An, saying that she was struck by its calm atmosphere, old streets, lanterns, traditional crafts, beaches and, above all, local friendliness. She said she loves Vietnam’s country, people and culture.

Beyond the craft session, guests sampled Vietnamese staples, including "pho" and fried spring rolls, prepared with support from embassy staff and spouses of relevant agencies.

Vesna, spouse of Serbian Ambassador to Egypt, said she has eaten Vietnamese “pho” many times, including at Vietnamese restaurants in the US. She tried it again at the event and called Vietnamese pho the world’s best soup.

Ambassador Duong said the embassy will keep staging Vietnam Culture Day in the coming years with richer formats, themes and content to showcase Vietnam, its people and culture to international friends./.