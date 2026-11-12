Female shooter takes world silver, qualifies for Los Angeles Olympics

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – Trinh Thu Vinh has made history after she won a world shooting silver medal and became the first Vietnamese athlete to qualify for the Los Angeles Olympic Games 2028.



The country's most decorated female shooter placed second in the women's 25m pistol at the ISSF World Championship Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Doha, Qatar, on November 10.



Vinh was one of several shooters who set the pace from the opening stage. She shot 585 points after the rapid and precision tests for the seventh position which gave her a place in the next phrase.



In the elimination round, Vinh continued to build on her score and made sure the contest remained intense until the very end. With 43 points Vinh finished second overall. Although her result equalled to the world record, she was one point behind winner Yang Jiin of the Republic of Korea, the new world record holder.



Yang delivered a career best performance with 44 points, while China’s Zhang Yueyue secured bronze with 34.



It was the first time that a Vietnamese shooter has finished in the top three in a world championship event.



The result has given Vinh the opportunity to perform at her second straight Olympics while at the same time, enriching her medal collection.



In the Paris Olympics 2024, Vinh, a multi-time SEA Games winner and former Asian champions, placed fourth in the 10m pistol and seventh in the 25m pistol, recording the best ever achievement for Vietnam's women's shooting.



In the Doha 2026 event, prior to the individual competition, Vinh and two teammates, Nguyen Thuy Trang and Nguyen Thuy Dung, finished third in the women's 25m team event.



After 60 hits, Vietnam earned 1,745 points, standing below India (1,761 points) and the Republic of Korea (1,748 points).



The world championship is taking place from November 1 to 14, at the Lusail Shooting Complex in Doha. It features more than 1,000 athletes from 90 National Olympic Committees.



It serves as the opening event for the shooting qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, offering the first 36 quota places (three per individual Olympic event)./.

VNA