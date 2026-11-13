Politics

National Assembly adopts amended Law on Metrology

The vote took place during the morning sitting of the 16th legislature’s second session under the chairmanship of National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Hong Dien. The law will take effect on March 1, 2027.

Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan presents the explanatory report and summary of the revision of the Metrology Law. Photo: VNA
Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan presents the explanatory report and summary of the revision of the Metrology Law. Photo: VNA

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) on November 13 approved the Law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Metrology, with all 457 deputies participating in the vote casting their ballots in favour.

The vote took place during the morning sitting of the 16th legislature’s second session under the chairmanship of National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Hong Dien. The law will take effect on March 1, 2027.

Earlier, Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan, authorised by the Prime Minister, presented a report explaining and incorporating deputies’ feedback into the draft law.

He said the feedback helped clarify practical issues, improve policies and define implementation responsibilities. The Government directed the Ministry of Science and Technology to work closely with the NA's verification agency and relevant bodies to study, incorporate and explain the opinions and revise the draft.

The draft was refined in line with Conclusion No. 358 issued by the NA Standing Committee on November 12. The compiling agency also coordinated with the Ministry of Justice to conduct a technical review, ensuring consistency with the legal system and feasibility in implementation.

Quan said measurement is closely linked to people's daily lives and business activities. In scientific research and technological development, measurement capacity is crucial to verifying results, mastering processes and developing new products.

Investment in measurement should therefore be regarded as investment in productivity, quality and the economy's competitiveness, he said.

The amendment aims to address shortcomings in practice while establishing a legal foundation for measurement activities to meet new development requirements and help institutionalise the Politburo's Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation.

According to the minister, the law focuses on three major directions: reforming management methods to better protect people's interests and facilitate business operations; establishing a legal basis for digital transformation in measurement; and developing technical measurement capacity to support production, research, innovation and international integration.

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The National Assembly adopts the law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Metrology (Photo: VNA)

Under the law, management will focus on activities posing risks of damage and sectors directly affecting people's health, safety and interests. Reducing administrative procedures and inspections will go hand in hand with stronger compliance responsibilities and authorities' capacity to detect and handle violations.

The law also introduces regulations on digital platforms, shared databases, digitised measurement results and data management in the digital environment. Electronic certificates will have the same legal validity as paper documents, while requirements for measuring instrument software are designed to prevent fraud. Based on data, inspections will gradually shift from pre-inspection to risk-based post-inspection.

The legislation gives priority to developing measurement standards for strategic technologies, new energy, the digital and green economies. For the first time, voluntary measurement assurance programmes at organisations and enterprises have been incorporated into law.

The law also clarifies ministries' management responsibilities for specialised measurements and delineates inspection authority among central, provincial and communal-level agencies./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 66 #pháp luật #đột phá thể chế #NQ 66 #National Assembly #Law on Metrology #digital transformation
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