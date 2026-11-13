Politics

Vietnam’s development inspires Francophone community: OIF Representative

The IOF official recalled that the Francophonie Summit in Hanoi in 1997 marked a turning point for the organisation, with leaders establishing the position of OIF Secretary-General and placing economic cooperation at the centre of its agenda. Nearly three decades later, the Francophonie Summit is returning to Asia, with Phnom Penh hosting the summit under the theme “Reinvesting in Peace for Shared Prosperity and Lasting Stability”.

Acting Representative of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) for Asia-Pacific Rigobert Pinga-Pinga (Photo: VNA)
Acting Representative of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) for Asia-Pacific Rigobert Pinga-Pinga (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam’s development achievements and growing international role have made the country an inspiring partner for the Francophone community, according to Rigobert Pinga-Pinga, Acting Representative of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) for Asia-Pacific.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, from November 14-16, which General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam will attend, Pinga-Pinga highlighted the significance of Vietnam’s participation, prospects for OIF-Vietnam cooperation and the country’s role in strengthening ties between Francophone members in Asia-Pacific.

The IOF official recalled that the Francophonie Summit in Hanoi in 1997 marked a turning point for the organisation, with leaders establishing the position of OIF Secretary-General and placing economic cooperation at the centre of its agenda. Nearly three decades later, the Francophonie Summit is returning to Asia, with Phnom Penh hosting the summit under the theme “Reinvesting in Peace for Shared Prosperity and Lasting Stability”.

He observed that peace and development remain common threads linking the two summits. Vietnam’s experience has demonstrated the importance of peace as a foundation for economic growth and can offer valuable lessons to other members.

He also described the decision by General Secretary and President Lam to lead a high-level Vietnamese delegation to the summit as an important signal, and conveyed the OIF leadership’s appreciation for Vietnam’s continued support.

The biennial summit brings together leaders of 90 member states and governments to discuss shared priorities and elect the organisation’s Secretary-General for the coming term. This year’s meeting also places greater emphasis on young people, with youth representatives expected to present proposals developed at a recent conference in Lomé, Togo.

For Asia-Pacific, the summit is expected to create fresh momentum for French-language learning in Southeast Asia, encourage new partnerships and promote the sharing of regional experience in economic development, vocational training and sustainable tourism.

Regarding bilateral cooperation, Pinga-Pinga described Vietnam as a central partner of the Francophone community in Asia. The OIF has maintained a strong presence in the country for nearly 30 years through its regional representative office in Hanoi and the Asia-Pacific Regional Centre for Francophone Studies (CREFAP) in Ho Chi Minh City, which provides French-language teacher training across the region.

The organisation currently has 10 volunteer teachers working at five universities and five high-quality high schools nationwide. More than 2,000 French-language teachers have received training, while over 21,000 students have benefited from extracurricular activities in French.

Youth and women remain key priorities in OIF programmes in Vietnam. Since 2020, the “Francophonie with Women” Fund has provided nearly 490,000 EUR (540,000 USD) for eight women-led projects. Economic cooperation has also expanded, with the first Francophone economic mission visiting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in 2022, followed by a reciprocal mission in 2025. The OIF has additionally supported two Vietnamese enterprises in joining an economic mission to Djibouti.

Sustainable tourism is another important area. Since 2024, the OIF has implemented 18 projects worth more than 900,000 EUR, benefiting young people, women and local communities.

Pinga-Pinga said the “Destination Éco-Talents” initiative is particularly meaningful, as it seeks to turn tourism into a source of employment for young people and women while safeguarding local cultures and the environment. Implemented in four pilot countries, including Vietnam and Cambodia, the project has helped raise awareness and provide training in sustainable tourism for more than 2,000 young people in Vietnam, 60% of them women. Nearly 680 participants have found jobs, while 11 tourism routes have been developed in provinces and cities including Dien Bien, Hue and Quang Ngai, benefiting around 1,900 people.

He said the initiative will focus further on improving vocational training, developing new destinations in remote areas and strengthening links between training institutions, businesses, local authorities and travel companies.

Pinga-Pinga also highlighted Vietnam’s potential to connect the Francophone community with ASEAN and Africa. Vietnam’s economic growth ambitions, strategic position in ASEAN and expanding business presence in African countries are valuable assets. He cited trade exchanges, including Vietnamese rice exports to Côte d’Ivoire and cashew imports from the West African country, as examples of how the French language could facilitate economic links.

The Francophone community currently has 397 million French speakers, around two-thirds of whom live in Africa. This network, he noted, could help Vietnamese businesses access new markets. Cooperation in training United Nations peacekeeping forces is another promising area.

Looking ahead, he identified digital transformation, artificial intelligence, economic cooperation and skills development as areas offering considerable potential. The Francophone economic space accounts for around 16% of global GDP and nearly one-fifth of world trade, providing opportunities to strengthen Vietnam’s profile and participation.

He added that Vietnam’s priorities in technology, innovation and human-resources development are closely aligned with the OIF’s objectives. By working together, the two sides could generate greater benefits for Vietnam and the Francophone community./.

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