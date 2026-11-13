Politics

Cambodia, Vietnam are partners, friends and good neighbours: Cambodian Senate Spokesperson

Cambodia and Vietnam are partners, friends and good neighbours, and have consistently supported each other in overcoming past difficulties and pursuing development together, Cambodian Senate Spokesperson Chea Thyrith has said.

Cambodian Senate Spokesperson Chea Thyrith answers questions from Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reporters in Cambodia (Photo: VNA)
Cambodian Senate Spokesperson Chea Thyrith answers questions from Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reporters in Cambodia (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia and Vietnam are partners, friends and good neighbours, and have consistently supported each other in overcoming past difficulties and pursuing development together, Cambodian Senate Spokesperson Chea Thyrith has said.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) ahead of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s working trip to Cambodia to attend the 20th Francophonie Summit, the spokesperson described the event as one of great significance for the host country.

The summit marks the first time Cambodia has hosted the gathering, welcoming leaders and delegations from around the world, including the top Vietnamese leader, he said.

The event is therefore a source of pride and an opportunity for Cambodia to introduce itself to the international community, showcasing the country's actual situation, development achievements and role in the international arena, he noted.

Cambodia was once ravaged by war and received valuable assistance from international friends, he said. Today, however, the country is able to host a major international summit, demonstrating its progress from a war-torn nation to one playing an increasingly important role in the international arena.

According to Chea Thyrith, the participation of General Secretary and President Lam in the summit is clear evidence of the importance attached to diplomatic cooperation between Cambodia and Vietnam.

As the host country, Cambodia believes in good relationship with Vietnam, its close neighbour, he said, stressing that the two countries have always supported each other and overcome difficulties in the past to develop together.

The Vietnamese leader's presence at the summit will provide an opportunity to consolidate the diplomatic foundation and further strengthen trade, economic and strategic cooperation between the two countries, Chea Thyrith said.

Alongside multilateral activities, the top Vietnamese leader is scheduled to hold meetings with high-ranking Cambodian leaders during the visit.

At these meetings, the leaders of the two countries are expected to discuss the signing of new cooperation agreements in such areas as economy, trade, investment and tourism. These efforts form an important part of strategic plans to raise bilateral trade to 20 billion USD in the coming period.

Chea Thyrith expressed his confidence that through dialogue and exchanges between the two countries' leaders, bilateral economic and trade cooperation will continue to grow strongly. As close neighbours, Cambodia and Vietnam enjoy favourable conditions for trade and can save transportation costs, while their economies can complement each other, he noted.

Regarding technology, Chea Thyrith said Vietnam is advancing rapidly, while Cambodia is also making progress. Cambodia can learn from Vietnam's technological expertise and experience.

He described the summit as an opportunity for Cambodian investors to learn from and cooperate with their Vietnamese counterparts in the field of technology.

In the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, to keep pace with the rest of the world, the two nations must move forward together, he noted.

Through this forum, he expressed his hope that more Vietnamese investors will invest in Cambodia and, in return, more Cambodian investors will expand their investments in Vietnam.

The Cambodian Government is making efforts to protect and facilitate investment by businesses and investors from Vietnam and other countries, he said, stressing the ultimate goal is to increase the number of investors from both sides, thereby contributing to stronger economic links and deeper cooperation between Cambodia and Vietnam./.

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