Chairwoman of Russian Federation Council wraps up official visit to Vietnam

Hanoi (VNA) – Valentina Matviyenko, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia, left Hanoi at noon on November 13, concluding her three-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man.

During the visit, the top Russian legislator paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum and laid a wreath at the Monument to Heroic Martyrs in Hanoi.

She was received by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and met with Prime Minister Le Minh Hung. National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man hosted an official welcoming ceremony and held talks with the Russian Federation Council leader.

The Vietnamese leaders welcomed Matviyenko and the high-ranking Russian delegation, highlighting the visit's significance in strengthening the traditional friendship and the Vietnam - Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They appreciated Matviyenko’s active contributions to strengthening bilateral relations in recent years, particularly parliamentary cooperation.

Valentina Matviyenko (right), Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia, meets with Vietnamese NA President Tran Thanh Man (left) (Photo: VNA)

They affirmed their attention to developments in Russia and welcomed the positive progress in bilateral cooperation, expressing their desire to work with Russia to effectively implement high-level agreements and further deepen bilateral ties for the benefit of both countries' people. They extended greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin and expressed their hope for further meetings and exchanges with Russian leaders.

The two sides noted that both Vietnam and Russia face new development opportunities and challenges amid the current global situation. They agreed to make better use of opportunities to expand cooperation, towards effectively supporting their respective ambitious and rapid development goals, enhancing national autonomy and resilience, and contributing to global peace, stability and development.

They also agreed that the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia will continue close coordination with Vietnam’s National Assembly, promoting the role of the legislative bodies in improving the legal framework, supervising and accelerating the implementation of bilateral agreements, and supporting cooperation between ministries, sectors and localities of the two nations. Greater attention will be given to connections between Vietnamese and Russian localities, businesses and people, they stressed.

Matviyenko expressed her pleasure at returning to Vietnam after nine years and thanked the Vietnamese leaders and people for their warm reception. She said she was impressed by Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements and its growing international position and prestige under the leadership and strategic vision of General Secretary and President Lam.

She affirmed the Federation Council's special regard for Vietnam and support for strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries. She also pledged to work with the Vietnamese NA to advance the implementation of high-level agreements, particularly in the fields of economy, trade, energy and oil and gas.

Highlighting the traditional friendship nurtured by generations of Vietnamese and Russian people, she called for stronger cooperation in culture, education, tourism, youth exchanges and local-level ties to pass on the close bonds between the two nations to future generations.

NA President Man and Chairwoman Matviyenko witnessed the signing and exchange of cooperation documents, including a joint action programme between the Vietnamese NA and the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia for 2026-2029, as well as agreements between localities and sectors of the two countries.

Chairwoman Matviyenko also presented the top Vietnamese legislator with the Federation Council's honourary badge “For Merit in the Development of Parliamentarism”, in recognition of his contributions to strengthening the friendship and promoting parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

As part of her stay, the Russian leader visited and worked with the Vietnam-Russia Tropical Centre and attended the online inauguration ceremony for production facilities of Vietsovpetro, a Vietnam-Russia oil and gas joint venture.

Before departing Hanoi, she addressed a plenary session of the Vietnamese NA on November 13. She expressed her belief that the friendship between Russia and Vietnam will continue to grow stronger and bring prosperity to the people of both countries./.