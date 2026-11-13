Ho Chi Minh City receives ground-penetrating radars to locate martyrs’ remains

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for the Search for, Recovery and Identification of Martyrs’ Remains on November 12 received two ground-penetrating radar systems donated by Thien Tam Fund of Vingroup, worth more than 4.9 billion VND (190,800 USD), to support the work.



At the handover ceremony, Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee and head of the steering committee, thanked Vingroup and its fund for supporting the city’s 500-day campaign to accelerate the search for, recovery and identification of martyrs’ remains, particularly through the provision of advanced equipment for locating remains and DNA testing to identify fallen soldiers.



He stressed that the work is a particularly important political task and a sacred responsibility, reflecting the nation’s tradition of gratitude to those who sacrificed their lives for national independence and freedom. Cuong said the city will strengthen coordination with relevant agencies, localities, experts and scientists, while applying scientific and technological advances to accelerate the campaign. It will also provide training to ensure the effective use of the newly donated equipment.



As of November 12, the city had collected and transferred 7,104 biological samples from all 18 martyrs’ cemeteries. A total of 1,022 sets of remains had been recovered, including 1,017 at Le Thi Rieng Park and five in Thuong Tan commune.



On October 14, the city held a memorial service and burial ceremony for 731 fallen soldiers’ remains recovered at Le Thi Rieng Park. The effort carries profound historical and humanitarian significance and responds to the aspirations of the soldiers’ families and people nationwide./.

VNA