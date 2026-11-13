Society

Ho Chi Minh City receives ground-penetrating radars to locate martyrs’ remains

As of November 12, Ho Chi Minh City had collected and transferred 7,104 biological samples from all 18 martyrs’ cemeteries. A total of 1,022 sets of remains had been recovered, including 1,017 at Le Thi Rieng Park and five in Thuong Tan commune.

Two ground-penetrating radars presented to the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for the Search for, Recovery and Identification of Martyrs’ Remains. (Photo: VNA)
Two ground-penetrating radars presented to the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for the Search for, Recovery and Identification of Martyrs’ Remains. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for the Search for, Recovery and Identification of Martyrs’ Remains on November 12 received two ground-penetrating radar systems donated by Thien Tam Fund of Vingroup, worth more than 4.9 billion VND (190,800 USD), to support the work.

At the handover ceremony, Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee and head of the steering committee, thanked Vingroup and its fund for supporting the city’s 500-day campaign to accelerate the search for, recovery and identification of martyrs’ remains, particularly through the provision of advanced equipment for locating remains and DNA testing to identify fallen soldiers.

He stressed that the work is a particularly important political task and a sacred responsibility, reflecting the nation’s tradition of gratitude to those who sacrificed their lives for national independence and freedom. Cuong said the city will strengthen coordination with relevant agencies, localities, experts and scientists, while applying scientific and technological advances to accelerate the campaign. It will also provide training to ensure the effective use of the newly donated equipment.

As of November 12, the city had collected and transferred 7,104 biological samples from all 18 martyrs’ cemeteries. A total of 1,022 sets of remains had been recovered, including 1,017 at Le Thi Rieng Park and five in Thuong Tan commune.

On October 14, the city held a memorial service and burial ceremony for 731 fallen soldiers’ remains recovered at Le Thi Rieng Park. The effort carries profound historical and humanitarian significance and responds to the aspirations of the soldiers’ families and people nationwide./.

VNA
#500 ngày đêm #Liệt sĩ #Martyrs’ remains #Ho Chi Minh City Ho Chi Minh City
Follow VietnamPlus

500-day campaign

Related News

An overview of the conference (Photo: daibieunhandan.vn)

Hanoi completes sampling of all planned martyrs’ graves

In 2026, the search and recovery of martyrs’ remains and the implementation of the 500-day campaign were identified as particularly important political tasks, reflecting the traditions of gratitude and remembrance, as well as the responsibility of the Party organisation, authorities, armed forces and people towards fallen heroes. Hanoi has now completed the campaign’s first phase.

See more

Workers shop at the "Trade Union Tet Market – Spring 2026” in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi steps up support for workers ahead of Tet

Under a newly issued plan, the “Tet Sum vay – Xuan on Dang” (Tet Reunion – Spring of Gratitude to the Party) and “Cho Tet Cong doan – Xuan 2027” (Trade Union Tet Market – Spring 2027) programmes will be held at four locations from January 18 to 25, 2027.

Toshiro Nishizawa often visits the Vietnam News Agency’s English website. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam News Agency - A trusted source helps int’l readers better understand Vietnam: Japanese researcher

About a year ago, while looking for a reliable source of official information, Toshiro Nishizawa, Senior Fellow at the Graduate School of Public Policy (GraSPP) at The University of Tokyo, came across the Vietnam News Agency’s English and Japanese websites. Since then, he has been checking them every morning to stay updated on the latest developments in the Southeast Asian country.

Representatives of the Association of Vietnamese Scientists and Experts (AVSE Global), the Vietnamese Embassy and several organisations and associations in France attend a press conference announcing the Vietnam Global Leaders Forum 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Forum to explore strategic pathways towards 2045

The Vietnam Global Leaders Forum, to open in Paris on December 11, aims to identify the values to preserve, capabilities to build and opportunities to seize as Vietnam proactively enters a new stage of development.

A teacher at the Dien Bien support centre for the development of inclusive education guides a student with disabilities in writing practice. (Photo: VNA)

Project supports children with disabilities in accessing essential services

By 2030, at least 80% of children aged from birth to six years old are expected to receive screening for early detection for congenital disabilities and developmental disorders, as well as early intervention services, according to a newly approved project to support children with disabilities in accessing protection, care and education services during the 2026-2030 period.

Norwegian Ambassador to Vietnam Stein Iversen (front, first from left) and others look at a miniature model of Nha Trang University, Khanh Hoa province, during the visit on November 11, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Norway, Nha Trang University explore marine cooperation

Norwegian Ambassador to Vietnam Stein Iversen noted that nearly three decades of cooperation with NTU reflected the evolution of Norway–Vietnam ties in Khanh Hoa, from development and educational assistance to a broader partnership encompassing knowledge, technology, sustainable aquaculture and business cooperation.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung presents the First-Class Labour Order to the NEU (Photo: VNA)

NEU urged to rank among world’s top 150 universities by 2030

The Government leader stressed that the country’s new stage of development placed increasingly high and comprehensive demands on reforming its development model and growth drivers, improving labour productivity and national competitiveness. Against the backdrop of rapid and complex global changes, intensifying strategic competition and emerging technologies constantly reshaping production, business and governance, the economy needed to enhance its adaptability, resilience and autonomy while generating greater added value.

Weekend train journeys feature new travel between Hanoi, Thai Nguyen

Weekend train journeys feature new travel between Hanoi, Thai Nguyen

The train consists of five soft-seat passenger carriages and one community carriage. In the latter, passengers can take part in artistic activities, enjoy tea and sample local culinary specialities made with green tea, a distinctive feature of Thai Nguyen’s tea culture.

An overview of the training course (Photo: VNA)

An Giang steps up personnel training for APEC 2027

The training courses aim to equip participants with essential knowledge of APEC and international integration, enhance their understanding of Vietnam's and An Giang's positions in the global integration process, and introduce the history, culture and traditions of An Giang and Phu Quoc, alongside the cultures, customs and communication practices of APEC member economies,

Prof. Dr. Nguyen Xuan Thinh, a TU Dortmund lecturer, speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Forum taps overseas Vietnamese brainpower in Germany

More than 100 scientists, experts, doctoral researchers, students and representatives of Vietnamese and German bodies and enterprises gathered at TU Dortmund University on November 8 for the 2026 Vietnam intellectuals’ forum.

Winners of the Vietnamese-Korean bilingual speaking contest, representatives of organisations and officials pose for a group photo. (Photo: VNA)

Young generation helps strengthen Vietnam–RoK friendship

Through the seminar and bilingual contest, VESAMO aimed to provide a platform for young people to share knowledge, pursue their aspirations and contribute to closer friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two nations.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the meeting with staff of Vietnamese representative agencies and members of the Vietnamese community in Japan on November 8. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese community in Japan urged to futher contribute to national development

Welcoming the Vietnamese community's efforts and contributions, the General Secretary and President affirmed that the Party and State will continue improving institutions and policies to create favourable conditions for overseas Vietnamese to engage more deeply in the country's socio-economic development and play a proactive role as partners and co-creators in nation-building.