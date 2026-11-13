Society

Central region floods inundate over 2,700 houses, displace nearly 1,900 households

According to updates from local central authorities as of 5 pm on November 12, heavy rains in recent days have caused damage in provinces and cities from Thanh Hoa to Dak Lak.

A landslide area on the North-South Expressway in O Loan commune, Dak Lak province (Photo: VNA)
A landslide area on the North-South Expressway in O Loan commune, Dak Lak province (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prolonged heavy rains and flooding have inundated 2,734 houses in Gia Lai and Dak Lak provinces and affected 235 hectares of crops, while 1,887 households have been evacuated from areas at high risk of flooding and landslides.

According to updates from local central authorities as of 5 pm on November 12, heavy rains in recent days have caused damage in provinces and cities from Thanh Hoa to Dak Lak.

On November 12, rainfall of 40-100 mm was recorded in areas from Hue city to Khanh Hoa province, while Dak Lak province saw 80- 200 mm, with some places receiving more than 300mm. Particularly heavy rainfall was recorded at several locations, including My Lam lake and Da Ban stream in Dak Lak; Tam Tra in Da Nang, and Ba Cung in Quang Ngai.

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Many houses in Tuy Phuoc commune, Gia Lai province, are deeply flooded (Photo: VNA)

The floods injured two people in Hue, destroyed one house in Quang Ngai, damaged 47 houses by blowing off roofs, and affected another 41 due to landslides. As of the afternoon of November 12, 2,734 houses remained inundated, including 1,857 in Gia Lai and 877 in Dak Lak.

Flooding also affected 235 ha of crops, including 121 ha in Thanh Hoa, 5 ha in Quang Tri, and 109 ha in Dak Lak. A total of 9,850 poultry and 14 head of livestock were killed or swept away, while 82.3 ha of aquaculture ponds were inundated.

The irrigation system was also affected, with 4,190 metres of canals suffering landslides and damage, while the headworks of five weirs in Quang Ngai were silted up.

Many national, provincial and rural roads have been hit by landslides and flooding. Floodwaters covering National Highway 19C in Long Thach hamlet, Dong Xuan commune, Dak Lak, have severed road access to the Xuan Lanh-Dong Xuan area, leaving Ha Rai and Lanh Cao hamlets completely isolated.

Authorities in provinces and cities from Thanh Hoa to Dak Lak have evacuated 1,887 households from high-risk areas, including 1,195 in Dak Lak, 266 in Da Nang, 153 in Thanh Hoa, 151 in Quang Ngai, 102 in Gia Lai and 20 in Hue. Some localities have suspended classes in flood-prone and riverside areas and deployed personnel to direct traffic at flooded crossings and landslide sites.

Notably, prolonged heavy rain has triggered serious landslides on key roads and inter-commune routes in mountainous areas of Da Nang, disrupting traffic and isolating residential areas. Local authorities have mobilised personnel, excavators and specialised vehicles to clear debris and restore traffic.

In Thanh Binh commune, traffic on the National Highway 40B section at Deo Lieu Pass was basically restored by 10 am on November 12. Clearance work has also been accelerated in Tra Tan, Tra My and Nam Tra My communes. With the risk of further landslides remaining high, local authorities are maintaining round-the-clock emergency duty and warning residents to avoid flooded crossings and dangerous landslide areas.

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting warned that moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue from November 12 evening to November 13 morning in Hue, Da Nang and eastern areas of provinces from Quang Ngai to Gia Lai. Rainfall in the central region is forecast to gradually ease from November 13 afternoon.

At 3 pm on November 12, the Ve River in Quang Ngai had risen 0.4 metres above Alert Level 2, while several other rivers in Hue, Da Nang, Quang Ngai and Gia Lai were above Alert Level 1.

Rough seas, strong winds and thunderstorms were also forecast in several coastal areas, with risks of waterspouts and strong gusts. Localities have been urged to closely monitor weather and flood developments and take measures to protect residents and property./.

VNA
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