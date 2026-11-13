Society

Hanoi steps up support for workers ahead of Tet

Under a newly issued plan, the “Tet Sum vay – Xuan on Dang” (Tet Reunion – Spring of Gratitude to the Party) and “Cho Tet Cong doan – Xuan 2027” (Trade Union Tet Market – Spring 2027) programmes will be held at four locations from January 18 to 25, 2027.

Workers shop at the "Trade Union Tet Market – Spring 2026” in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Workers shop at the "Trade Union Tet Market – Spring 2026” in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Federation of Labour is rolling out a range of programmes to support workers ahead of the 2027 Lunar New Year (Tet) festival, including Tet gatherings, discounted shopping, travel assistance and financial aid for those facing difficult circumstances.

Under a newly issued plan, the “Tet Sum vay – Xuan on Dang” (Tet Reunion – Spring of Gratitude to the Party) and “Cho Tet Cong doan – Xuan 2027” (Trade Union Tet Market – Spring 2027) programmes will be held at four locations from January 18 to 25, 2027, namely the Vietnam–Soviet Friendship Palace of Culture and Labour in Cua Nam ward, Hoa Binh Park in Xuan Dinh ward, the stadium of Thuong Tin commune, and Phung Khac Khoan Flower Garden in Thach That commune.

Each venue is expected to welcome 800–1,000 participants, mainly workers in difficult circumstances.

The three locations for “Trade Union Tet Market – Spring 2027” will feature around 100 stalls, including four free-of-charge stalls run by the municipal Federation of Labour. Workers will also receive online shopping vouchers through the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL)'s programme.

The “Trade Union Bus Trip – Spring 2027” programme will provide travel subsidies for 9,000 workers returning home for Tet. Buses will transport workers from Hanoi's high-tech parks and industrial zones home and back to work after the holiday.

The municipal federation will also coordinate with the VGCL to organise the “Trade Union Flights – Spring 2027” programme, and support workers travelling on trains under the VGCL’s “Trade Union Trains – Spring 2027” initiative.

Local and grassroots trade unions will organise visits, gift presentation, year-end meals, cultural activities and support for those unable to return home.

Trade unions at all levels will also visit and offer support for workers living in rented accommodation or working at construction sites ahead of New Year's Eve.

The Hanoi Federation of Labour will provide 50 million VND (over 1,900 USD) to each commune-level trade union to organise the “Tet Reunion – Spring of Gratitude to the Party” programme.

Under an earlier plan, 65,000 union members and workers facing hardship will each receive 1 million VND on the occasion of the Lunar New Year festival. Eligible beneficiaries include those suffering occupational accidents or serious illnesses, losing their jobs, having their working hours cut, or facing unpaid wages, bonuses or social insurance contributions, as well as members of policy beneficiary families and ethnic minority groups. Workers who have been unable to return home for Tet for several years are also covered.

Trade unions will also strengthen dialogue with employers on Tet salaries and bonuses, supervise compliance with labour policies, and protect workers' rights, particularly those working during the Tet holiday./.

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