11 Vietnamese creators to represent country at TikTok Awards Southeast Asia 2026

Ho Chi Minh City (VNS/VNA) – Eleven Vietnamese content creators will compete for regional honours at the inaugural TikTok Awards Southeast Asia 2026, TikTok Vietnam announced.



The creators were selected after a public voting period across Vietnam that drew 13 million votes. They will travel to Bali, Indonesia, to represent the country at the awards’ regional finale.



At the event, creators from across Southeast Asia will be assessed by a panel of industry experts with regional experience, including representatives from the ASEAN Secretariat, WPP and TikTok.



Among the Vietnamese representatives are Anh Bui, Long Chun and Gia Dinh Thao Duong. The nominees were selected across 11 categories, including Creator of the Year, Rising Creator of the Year, Popular Video of the Year, TikTok LIVE Creator of the Year and TikTok Shop Creator of the Year, as well as categories covering education, sport, food, entertainment, beauty and fashion, and lifestyle.



“Digital content, when created responsibly and intentionally, holds immense potential to drive social progress, uplift livelihoods and catalyse economic growth,” said Nguyen Ngoc Hoi, Deputy Director of the HCM City Department of Culture and Sports.



“Creators are not only powering the creative economy, but are also serving as positive role models who inspire the next generation of local innovators and entrepreneurs. We are proud to see such exceptional Vietnamese talent celebrated on the regional stage,” he said.



Angga Anugrah Putra, TikTok’s general manager of content operations for Southeast Asia, said the selected creators reflected the experiences and interests of local communities, and could turn creative passions into economic growth and social impact.



“Across our over 460 million-strong Southeast Asian community, the spark of even a single creator can transcend borders and connect cultures,” he said. “By uniting top creators across six countries and elevating their work to the regional stage, we will empower our creators with greater opportunities to further cultivate diverse communities, build sustainable businesses, and inspire audiences at scale.”



The country representatives were announced after the public voting period for country nominees, which ran from October 12 to 26. Winners of the TikTok Awards Southeast Asia 2026 will be announced in Bali on November 27./.

VNA