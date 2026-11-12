Sci-Tech

Vietnamese company joins Cambodia’s digital transformation efforts

The agreement establishes a cooperation framework to modernise higher education through digital governance, digital learning, artificial intelligence (AI) applications, and capacity building through training and knowledge sharing. It also aims to expand internship, employment and scholarship opportunities for students.

Representatives of Cambodia’s Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport (MoEYS), the Agence Universitaire de la Francophonie (AUF) and Viettel Cambodia (Metfone) sign a tripartite agreement to strengthen cooperation and accelerate digital transformation in Cambodia’s higher education sector. (Photo: khmertimeskh.com)
Representatives of Cambodia’s Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport (MoEYS), the Agence Universitaire de la Francophonie (AUF) and Viettel Cambodia (Metfone) sign a tripartite agreement to strengthen cooperation and accelerate digital transformation in Cambodia’s higher education sector. (Photo: khmertimeskh.com)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia’s Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport (MoEYS), the Agence Universitaire de la Francophonie (AUF) and Viettel Cambodia (Metfone) have signed a tripartite agreement to strengthen cooperation and accelerate digital transformation in Cambodia’s higher education sector.

The agreement was signed on November 11 by Deputy Prime Minister and MoEYS Minister Hang Chuon Naron, AUF Rector Slim Khalbous and Metfone Chief Executive Office Cao Manh Duc.

The signing took place on the sidelines of the first Asia-Pacific Francophone Science Forum (CSFAP), held from November 10–12 at the Institute of Technology of Cambodia under the theme “Science and Francophonie for Peace and Sustainable Stability”.

The agreement establishes a cooperation framework to modernise higher education through digital governance, digital learning, artificial intelligence (AI) applications, and capacity building through training and knowledge sharing. It also aims to expand internship, employment and scholarship opportunities for students.

Under the agreement, the three parties will focus on four major areas of cooperation. The first involves modernising digital governance by digitising documents and administrative procedures, as well as student admissions and management, and developing and deploying information management systems for higher education institutions.

The second focuses on promoting digital learning and AI applications through the digitisation of teaching materials and learning resources, the development of e-learning platforms, and the use of AI to support decision-making, monitor academic performance and provide learning guidance for students.

The third area covers training and knowledge sharing, particularly in telecommunications, information technology and AI, targeting lecturers, administrative staff and students.

Meanwhile, the fourth seeks to expand internship, employment and scholarship opportunities by connecting qualified students with internship placements and career opportunities, developing scholarship programmes to attract and nurture young talent, and providing career guidance and professional development support through employment centres at French-speaking higher education institutions.

The partnership is expected to improve the quality and efficiency of educational administration, teaching and learning, while equipping Cambodian students and graduates with the knowledge and technological skills needed to adapt to rapid technological advances and evolving labour market requirements./.

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