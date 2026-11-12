Heavy rain causes widespread damage across central Vietnam

Hanoi (VNA) – Heavy rain has caused damage to houses, crops, livestock and transport infrastructure across several central provinces and cities, while triggering flooding and landslides.

According to the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, as of 5pm on November 11, the downpours injured two people in Hue city, and damaged or unroofed 38 houses in Quang Tri, Hue, Quang Ngai and Dak Lak.

Landslides affected 11 houses in Da Nang and Quang Ngai, while several others in low-lying areas of Phuoc Giang commune, Quang Ngai province, remained inundated, with floodwaters averaging 0.5 metres deep.

The rain also inundated 126 ha of crops and killed or swept away 9,863 livestock and poultry in Thanh Hoa and Quang Tri, and flooded 78.8 ha of aquaculture ponds in Thanh Hoa. Two school sites in Quang Ngai were damaged, while 265 metres of canals in Thanh Hoa were eroded or damaged. Five water-regulating dams in Quang Ngai also had their headworks buried by sediment.

Rising water levels in the Ky Lo River flood a road in Tuy An Dong commune, Dak Lak province (Photo: VNA)

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue in parts of central Vietnam, particularly from Hue to Da Nang and eastern areas of Quang Ngai, Dak Lak and Khanh Hoa, until the morning of November 12.

Other regions will experience scattered showers and thunderstorms. Whirlwinds, lightning, hail and strong gusts are possible during thunderstorms.

The National Civil Defence Steering Committee has urged affected localities to closely monitor weather and flood warnings, promptly inform residents and evacuate people from areas at risk of deep flooding, flash floods and landslides. Authorities are also asked to clear waterways, ensure traffic safety at flooded crossings and landslide-prone roads, inspect reservoirs and construction sites, and prepare forces and equipment for emergency response and recovery.

Local authorities must also regulate hydropower and irrigation reservoirs in accordance with regulations and the Prime Minister's Directive No. 39/CT-TTg, maintain round-the-clock monitoring and strengthen public communication on disaster prevention and response./.