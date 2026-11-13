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Ho Chi Minh City handles over 6,000 cases of smuggled, counterfeit goods

According to the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, in the first 10 months of 2026, market surveillance forces inspected 6,357 cases and handled 6,069 violations involving smuggled and counterfeit goods and intellectual property infringements.

Ho Chi Minh City busts a ring producing and trading more than 2,000 tonnes of fake fertilisers. (Photo: VNA)
Ho Chi Minh City busts a ring producing and trading more than 2,000 tonnes of fake fertilisers. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - Ho Chi Minh City continues to face complicated trade-related violations, particularly the trading of counterfeit, trademark-infringing and origin-unknown goods, with increasingly sophisticated methods, especially online.

According to the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, in the first 10 months of 2026, market surveillance forces inspected 6,357 cases and handled 6,069 violations involving smuggled and counterfeit goods and intellectual property infringements.

More than 6 million products, worth an estimated over 174 billion VND (6.78 million USD), were temporarily seized. Goods worth more than 39 billion VND were destroyed, while nearly 58 billion VND worth were confiscated. Total fines and state budget contributions exceeded 106.7 billion VND. Authorities also transferred 36 cases showing signs of criminal offences to investigation agencies.

Goods of unknown origin accounted for the largest number of violations, with 3,103 cases handled and more than 5.4 million products seized, worth over 71.8 billion VND. Authorities also handled 2,035 cases involving counterfeit goods, seizing nearly 275,000 products, and 263 cases involving smuggled goods, with 149,801 products seized.

In the food sector, 645 violations were detected, involving 58 tonnes and 144,780 products without valid documentation or clear origins. Fines exceeded 7.4 billion VND.

The department noted that many violators operated primarily online, using multiple accounts and frequently changing information, and storing goods in separate warehouses. Some exploited the reputation of established brands to sell counterfeit or substandard products. Such practices have made it difficult for authorities to identify traders, trace product origins and collect evidence.

In response, the department has instructed market surveillance forces to strengthen inspections at traditional markets, shopping centres, commercial streets, warehouses and major distribution hubs.

During the year-end campaign and ahead of the Lunar New Year of 2027, inspections will focus on essential consumer goods, particularly food, confectionery, alcoholic beverages, clothing, footwear and cosmetics. Authorities will also step up checks on product origins, quality, labelling and price listing, while tackling hoarding and speculation.

Coordination among units will be strengthened, alongside closer monitoring of e-commerce platforms and social media to promptly detect and handle violations./.

VNA
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