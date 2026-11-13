Top Vietnamese leader's visit to China for APEC week carries great significance: ambassador

Beijing (VNA) – The working visit to China by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam from November 17 to 20, during which he will attend the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Week in Shenzhen and bilateral activities in Guangdong and Yunnan provinces, carries great significance both bilaterally and multilaterally, Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Thanh Binh has said.



In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency correspondents in China ahead of the trip, Binh highlighted its importance, expectations for the APEC week and prospects for advancing cooperation between the two countries.



He noted that amid global economic uncertainty, rising protectionism and major adjustments to international trade and supply chains, the top leader’s participation in the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Week demonstrates Vietnam’s high regard for and active and responsible contributions to regional economic cooperation.



The event will provide an opportunity for Vietnam and other APEC member economies to discuss major cooperation orientations, promote dialogue, strengthen mutual trust and seek common solutions towards a peaceful, stable, open, dynamic and prosperous Asia-Pacific region, he said.



This year’s APEC Economic Leaders’ Week is particularly important as Vietnam will take over the APEC host role for 2027 from China, marking a milestone in its 30-year APEC membership and an opportunity to assert its stature, reputation, sense of responsibility and growing capacity to coordinate regional cooperation, building on its two previous terms as host.



For the bilateral dimension, this will be General Secretary and President Lam’s second trip to China in 2026, following a series of strategic exchanges between the top leaders of the two Parties and countries. It reaffirms Vietnam’s consistent policy of considering the development of relations with China an objective requirement, a strategic choice and a top priority in its foreign policy, and that China also regards Vietnam as a priority in its neighbourhood diplomacy, the ambassador said.



He believes that the trip will help consolidate political trust, deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and advance the building of a Vietnam–China Community with a shared future that carries strategic significance at a higher level in the new era, guided by the “six major orientations.”



Held under the theme “Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together”, the week is expected to deliver substantive outcomes in line with the three priorities of APEC Year 2026 – openness, innovation, cooperation.



He expected the week to strengthen consensus on building a peaceful, open, cooperative, integrated and developed Asia-Pacific region, helping create a favourable environment for member economies to grow and advance the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP). Such outcomes are also set to boost business confidence and encourage long-term investment and cooperation.



According to the diplomat, the week is hoped to generate fresh momentum for growth through science, technology, innovation, digital transformation and green transition, thereby improving productivity and economic resilience. Particular attention should be paid to people- and business-centred innovation, helping small- and medium-sized enterprises access technology and participate more deeply in regional value chains while narrowing development gaps.



The week is also expected to enhance substantive cooperation, translating orientations and initiatives into concrete results, Binh went on, saying that Vietnam hopes the event will capitalise on APEC’s outstanding strength in connecting governments and businesses, promoting public-private partnerships and mobilising resources for infrastructure, technology, clean energy and human resources development, thus addressing investment and business obstacles, creating more business and job opportunities, and bringing tangible benefits to people.



Vietnam always views APEC as a leading regional economic cooperation mechanism and have actively and responsibly engaged in its activities, he noted.



At this year’s event, Vietnam will work with host China and other member economies to promote dialogue, build consensus and shape common cooperation priorities and solutions. It will also share its experience in development and international integration, and promote practical areas such as innovation, digital transformation, green growth and business capacity building.



As the host of APEC 2027, Vietnam looks forward to working closely with China and other member economies to ensure continuity in the cooperation process, build on the positive outcomes of APEC Year 2026 and jointly realise the APEC Putrajaya Vision 2040, the ambassador added.



He said Vietnam–China relations have maintained positive momentum with numerous practical achievements obtained. Meanwhile, the high-level common perception and cooperation agreements have provided a solid political foundation and long-term strategic direction for the two sides to continuously expand cooperation and improve its quality and effectiveness.



Bilateral activities during this time's visit are expected to inject fresh momentum into Vietnam–China relations by consolidating political trust, strengthening strategic connectivity under the guidance of the two Parties’ and countries’ top leaders, translating high-level common perceptions into action, and making better use of existing cooperation mechanisms.



These efforts will deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and advance the building of a Vietnam–China Community with a shared future that carries strategic significance at a higher level in the new era, guided by the “six major orientations”, according to Binh.



The visit will also offer both sides a good chance to make stronger improvements in key fields, he said, elaborating that they are set to foster balanced and sustainable trade, facilitate access for Vietnamese goods, particularly agricultural products, to the Chinese market, and encourage Chinese businesses to expand high-quality investment in Vietnam.



They will also seek to strengthen connectivity in development strategies, particularly regarding infrastructure, railways, logistics and smart border gates; make cooperation breakthroughs in science – technology, innovation, green and digital transformation and emerging fields; and enhance high-quality human resources training.



According to the diplomat, the bilateral activities in Guangdong and Yunnan are expected to deepen Vietnam’s links with China’s major economic and technological hubs and strategically important regions, while helping localities on both sides leverage their complementary strengths and expand cooperation, particularly in border areas. They will also promote people-to-people exchanges, especially among young people, and advance the effective implementation of the Vietnam–China Tourism Cooperation Year 2026–2027, thereby enhancing the social foundation of bilateral ties.



Binh expressed confidence that under the direct guidance of the two countries’ top leaders and with concerted efforts by ministries, sectors, localities and businesses, the orientations set during the visit will generate new momentum for bilateral ties, deepen substantive cooperation and bring tangible benefits to both peoples, while contributing to peace, stability and development in the region and the world./.

VNA