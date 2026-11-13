Deputy Foreign Minister hosts EU diplomats in Hanoi

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang affirmed the European Union (EU) as one of Vietnam and ASEAN’s most important partners during a reception in Hanoi on November 12 for EU Special Envoy for the Indo‑Pacific Maria Castillo Fernandez and EU Ambassador to ASEAN Marina Rafti.

Giang, who is also head of Vietnam's ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) delegation, thanked the EU for its close coordination on preparations for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s official EU visit in October 2026, saying that the trip locked in political trust, mutual understanding and strategic direction for more substantive and effective Vietnam-EU ties.

He welcomed recent progress in the ASEAN-EU Strategic Partnership and called for deeper, higher-level ties and thorough preparation for the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-EU ties in 2027.

Vietnam is always an active contributor and stays ready to work with other ASEAN members to let the EU engage more deeply in ASEAN-led regional mechanisms, he said.

Citing fast-moving and complex global and regional landscapes, Giang said ASEAN and the EU, two successful regional integration models, must strongly uphold their roles and coordinate more closely to tackle common challenges, build resilience, diversify relationships and supply chains, making positive contributions to peace, stability and sustainable development in both regions and globally.

Fernandez and Rafti, for their part, praised positive Vietnam-EU relations and said bilateral gains will create new momentum for stronger ASEAN-EU ties. They said the EU sees Vietnam as an important partner within ASEAN, with many cooperation priorities matching the EU’s own.

The two sides discussed proposals in areas of shared interest, including maritime cooperation, health, space, anti-online fraud, trade and investment, digital economy, energy transition, narrowing the development gap, Mekong sub-regional cooperation, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

On preparations for the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-EU ties next year, the EU side said it plans a range of practical activities focused on youth, climate change response, cultural exchange and business connectivity./.