Politics

Deputy Foreign Minister hosts EU diplomats in Hanoi

Vietnam is always an active contributor and stays ready to work with other ASEAN members to let the EU engage more deeply in ASEAN-led regional mechanisms, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang said.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang (second from right) and EU diplomats at the reception in Hanoi on November 12, 2026 (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang (second from right) and EU diplomats at the reception in Hanoi on November 12, 2026 (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang affirmed the European Union (EU) as one of Vietnam and ASEAN’s most important partners during a reception in Hanoi on November 12 for EU Special Envoy for the Indo‑Pacific Maria Castillo Fernandez and EU Ambassador to ASEAN Marina Rafti.

Giang, who is also head of Vietnam's ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) delegation, thanked the EU for its close coordination on preparations for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s official EU visit in October 2026, saying that the trip locked in political trust, mutual understanding and strategic direction for more substantive and effective Vietnam-EU ties.

He welcomed recent progress in the ASEAN-EU Strategic Partnership and called for deeper, higher-level ties and thorough preparation for the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-EU ties in 2027.

Vietnam is always an active contributor and stays ready to work with other ASEAN members to let the EU engage more deeply in ASEAN-led regional mechanisms, he said.

Citing fast-moving and complex global and regional landscapes, Giang said ASEAN and the EU, two successful regional integration models, must strongly uphold their roles and coordinate more closely to tackle common challenges, build resilience, diversify relationships and supply chains, making positive contributions to peace, stability and sustainable development in both regions and globally.

Fernandez and Rafti, for their part, praised positive Vietnam-EU relations and said bilateral gains will create new momentum for stronger ASEAN-EU ties. They said the EU sees Vietnam as an important partner within ASEAN, with many cooperation priorities matching the EU’s own.

The two sides discussed proposals in areas of shared interest, including maritime cooperation, health, space, anti-online fraud, trade and investment, digital economy, energy transition, narrowing the development gap, Mekong sub-regional cooperation, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

On preparations for the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-EU ties next year, the EU side said it plans a range of practical activities focused on youth, climate change response, cultural exchange and business connectivity./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #NQ10 #Communist Party of Vietnam #Vietnam-EU ties #Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang #European Union #EU Special Envoy for the Indo‑Pacific Vietnam European Union
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Trung Nguyen Instant Coffee Joint Stock Company in Bac Ninh city exports its products to numerous countries. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Vietnam–EU forum to explore green economy, new value chains

By linking policy dialogue with businesses' practical needs, the forum is expected to help translate Vietnam–EU cooperation potential into concrete trade and investment opportunities. It will also provide an opportunity for both sides to make more effective use of the EVFTA, expand markets for Vietnamese goods and businesses, and tap into Europe's capital, technology and management expertise.

Speakers at a discussion on prospects for cooperation in developing new value chains in the context of a changing global landscape (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, EU shape future of green economy, new value chains

In his remarks Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Luong Hoang Thai said the ninth edition of the forum serves as an effective channel for regular exchanges between government agencies and business communities on policies, market development, trade connectivity and investment.

See more

Vietnamese Ambassador to Chile Nguyen Viet Cuong and Chilean Minister of Foreign Affairs Jose Francisco Perez Mackenna (Photo published by VNA)

Chilean President’s Vietnam visit expected to deepen bilateral ties

The upcoming official visit to Vietnam by Chilean President José Antonio Kast would provide an opportunity for leaders of both countries to review 55 years of relations, set directions for the next stage of their comprehensive partnership and improve the effectiveness of existing cooperation mechanisms.

The Vietnam–China dialogue discussing opportunities for the two countries in building an Asia-Pacific community is held in Zhejiang province, China, on November 13. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China explore opportunities in Asia-Pacific community building

Discussions focused on China’s modernisation process, the interconnected development between Vietnam and China, the promotion of their Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership in the new era, and the enhancement of economic corridor connectivity and cross-border industrial chain cooperation.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang. Photo: VNA

Vietnam aims to promote ASEAN unity, resilience and practical cooperation: Deputy FM

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung's attendance at the 49th ASEAN Summit and related summits in Manila, the Philippines, from November 14-17 aims to concretise Vietnam's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, resilience, multilateralisation and diversification, and reaffirm ASEAN's position as Vietnam's foremost strategic priority in its foreign policy.

Valentina Matviyenko, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia, pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum (Photo: VNA)

Chairwoman of Russian Federation Council wraps up official visit to Vietnam

Valentina Matviyenko, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia, affirmed the Federation Council's special regard for Vietnam and support for strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries. She also pledged to work with the Vietnamese NA to advance the implementation of high-level agreements, particularly in the fields of economy, trade, energy and oil and gas.

Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan presents the explanatory report and summary of the revision of the Metrology Law. Photo: VNA

National Assembly adopts amended Law on Metrology

The vote took place during the morning sitting of the 16th legislature’s second session under the chairmanship of National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Hong Dien. The law will take effect on March 1, 2027.

Acting Representative of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) for Asia-Pacific Rigobert Pinga-Pinga (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s development inspires Francophone community: OIF Representative

The IOF official recalled that the Francophonie Summit in Hanoi in 1997 marked a turning point for the organisation, with leaders establishing the position of OIF Secretary-General and placing economic cooperation at the centre of its agenda. Nearly three decades later, the Francophonie Summit is returning to Asia, with Phnom Penh hosting the summit under the theme “Reinvesting in Peace for Shared Prosperity and Lasting Stability”.

Ambassador Ton Thi Ngoc Huong, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN (right) in an interview with Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Indonesia (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam actively contributes to ASEAN unity, resilience and connectivity: Ambassador

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila, the Philippines, Ambassador Ton Thi Ngoc Huong, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN, highlighted the expected key priorities of the event, Vietnam’s contributions to intra-bloc cooperation and the significance of Prime Minister Le Minh Hung’s attendance, reaffirming Vietnam’s commitment to strengthening the group’s central role amid regional and global uncertainties.

Residents wait to complete administrative procedures at the Public Administrative Service Centre in Chau Thanh commune, Tay Ninh province (Photo: VNA)

Tay Ninh province to assess performance of 111 agencies and units

The Department and Commune Competitiveness Index is designed to assess the leadership and management capacity of the provincial departments and agencies and commune-level People's Committees, while gathering feedback from people and businesses on the attitude and quality of guidance and services provided by public officials and civil servants.

Nguyen Minh Hung (left), Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Hai Phong city, presents a gift to Lt. Col. Jean-Christophe Dherbécourt, captain of the ship (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam–France friendship strengthened through naval visit

The visit by the French Navy’s frigate Vendémiaire will make a practical contribution to building trust and consolidating friendship between the people of Vietnam and France, thereby contributing to the Vietnam–France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.