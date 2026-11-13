Politics

Vietnam always treasures traditional friendship with Cuba: PM

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung called on both sides to regularly review and promote the implementation of high-level agreements, and coordinate promptly in addressing emerging issues to ensure practical benefits for both countries.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) receives Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla in Hanoi on November 13, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) receives Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla in Hanoi on November 13, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung received Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla in Hanoi on November 13, affirming that Vietnam always values and preserves its traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation with Cuba, and is determined to further deepen the ties.

Rodriguez, also the special envoy of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and the Cuban Government, and Member of the Political Bureau of the PCC Central Committee, is paying a working visit to Vietnam.

PM Hung affirmed Vietnam's readiness to continue sharing its experience from 40 years of Doi Moi (Renewal) with Cuba.

He called on both sides to regularly review and promote the implementation of high-level agreements, and coordinate promptly in addressing emerging issues to ensure practical benefits for both countries.

The leader also suggested creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese businesses to cooperate with Cuba, while effectively implementing ongoing agricultural and healthcare cooperation projects and expanding collaboration in other areas where the two countries have strengths and potential.

In light of Cuba's current difficulties, PM Hung affirmed that Vietnam will always stand alongside and support the Caribbean nation to the best of its ability. He expressed confidence that the Cuban people would overcome challenges and achieve further successes in national construction and defence.

Rodriguez expressed his pleasure at returning to Vietnam for the second time in 2026. He congratulated Vietnam on its rapid development and expressed confidence that the country would achieve its goal of becoming a developed, high-income nation by 2045, marking the 100th anniversary of its founding.

He stressed that Vietnam's achievements served as a great source of encouragement for Cuba in its own process of national construction and development.

The official conveyed greetings and regards from General Raul Castro, First Secretary of the PCC Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel, and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, to PM Hung. He also conveyed an invitation for the Vietnamese Government leader to pay an official visit to Cuba at a suitable time.

Rodriguez reaffirmed that the Cuban Party and State always valued and were committed to preserving their special relationship with Vietnam.

Cuba would work closely with Vietnam to effectively implement bilateral cooperation mechanisms and agreements, while promoting people-to-people diplomacy, local-level partnerships and cultural exchanges to further deepen and diversify comprehensive cooperation, he said.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the positive development of bilateral relations across various fields, particularly in economy, trade and investment.

They agreed to continue promoting exchanges of delegations at all levels, enhancing the role of existing cooperation mechanisms and discussing appropriate measures to expand bilateral economic, trade and investment ties. They also agreed to strengthen coordination at international organisations and multilateral forums.

On the occasion, PM Hung conveyed his regards to General Raul Castro and Cuban leaders. He thanked the Cuban side for the invitation to visit and asked the two foreign ministries to coordinate arrangements for the trip at a mutually convenient time./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Vietnam-Cuba #Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs #Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla #Communist Party of Cuba Cuba Vietnam
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