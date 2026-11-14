Tay ethnic culture passed down through generations

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Vietnam reaffirms commitment to Francophonie ahead of summit
At the invitation of Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam will lead a high-level Vietnamese delegation to the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh on November 14-16. Bringing together 90 member, associate and observer countries and governments of the International Organisation of La Francophonie, the summit carries the theme “Reinvest in Peace for Shared Prosperity and Lasting Stability”.
Russia-Vietnam relations to reach new milestones: Russian Federation Council Chairwoman
Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matviyenko addressed a plenary session of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) in Hanoi on November 13, during her official visit to Vietnam.
Rising waters offer tourists a different side of Hoi An
Heavy rain and strong winds have swept through Da Nang in recent days, raising water levels in rivers and lakes and toppling trees. Parts of Hoi An ancient town are now flooded, yet the unusual scenes continue to attract domestic and international visitors.
Eight cooperation agreements exchanged at Vietnam - Korea AI - semiconductor summit
The first Vietnam - Korea AI-Semiconductor Summit took place in Hanoi on November 12, drawing over 400 delegates from more than 50 semiconductor companies, research institutes, universities and local authorities of both countries.
Vietnam, Russia strengthen parliamentary cooperation
National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man held talks with Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matviyenko in Hanoi on November 12, following an official welcome ceremony.
Vietnamese leaders meet Chairwoman of Russia’s Federaion Council
Party General Secretary and President To Lam received in Hanoi on November 12 Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russian Valentina Matviyenko, discussing measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation and advance the Vietnam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
UNESCO highlights Quoc Tu Giam’s enduring value in inspiring education
As Vietnam marks the 950th anniversary of Quoc Tu Giam (1076-2026) and 50 years of cooperation with UNESCO, Jonathan Wallace Baker, UNESCO Representative to Vietnam, discussed the role of cultural heritage in education, connecting generations and promoting cultural exchange. He also shared recommendations on preserving Vietnam’s cultural identity while harnessing culture as a driver of sustainable development.
Historic photos trace Temple of Literature’s diplomatic journey
The Vietnam News Agency (VNA), in coordination with the Van Mieu- Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) Centre for Cultural and Scientific Activities, on November 11 opened a photo exhibition entitled “From heritage to cultural diplomacy”, marking the 950th founding anniversary of Quoc Tu Giam (1076–2026).
Vietnam’s top leader concludes official visit to Japan
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse and the high-level Vietnamese delegation left Tokyo on the afternoon of November 11 (local time), concluding their four-day official visit to Japan at the invitation of the Japanese State.
Japanese corporations urged to continue supporting Vietnam’s development
General Secretary of the Communist Part of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with representatives of several Japanese corporations and businesses in Tokyo on November 11 as part of his ongoing official visit to Japan.
Top Vietnamese leader meets leading Japanese financial institutions in Tokyo
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation met leading Japanese financial institutions at the Tokyo Stock Exchange on November 11 morning to discuss financial cooperation and strategic infrastructure funding.
National Economics University sets sights on global recognition
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attended a ceremony in Hanoi on November 11 marking the 70th anniversary of the National Economics University, during which he asked the university to strive to rank among the world’s top 150 universities in selected fields by 2030 and top 100 by 2035, and become an internationally renowned university by 2045.
Vietnam's top leader calls for deeper ties with Japan in policy address
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam delivered a policy address to the National Diet of Japan on November 9 (local time), as part of his ongoing official visit to Japan.
High-quality farm products boost Vietnam-Japan trade
Japan is one of Vietnam's leading markets for agricultural, forestry and fishery products. Both countries are working to open their markets to more high-quality agricultural products.
Vietnam-Japan Friendship Concert fosters cultural cooperation
A special Vietnam-Japan Friendship Concert was held in Kanagawa Prefecture on November 10 evening with the attendance of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse, along with a high-level Vietnamese delegation, who are on an official visit to Japan.
Japanese localities eye stronger ties with Vietnam
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam received Nikai Toshihiro, former chairman of the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance, and governors of several Japanese localities, in Tokyo on November 10, as part of his official visit to Japan.
Former Japanese PMs pledge continued support for stronger Vietnam-Japan ties
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, during his official visit to Japan, met separately with former Japanese Prime Ministers Ishiba Shigeru and Kishida Fumio, and Aso Taro who is also Vice President of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), in Tokyo on November 10.
Vietnamese, Japanese communist parties seek stronger ties
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam received Chairman of the Central Executive Committee of the Japanese Communist Party Shii Kazuo in Tokyo on the morning of November 10, during his official visit to Japan.
Vietnamese, Japanese leaders agree to deepen Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae on November 9 afternoon (local time) presided over a welcome ceremony in Tokyo for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, who is on an official visit to Japan from November 8–11 at the invitation of the Japanese State.
WTO hails Vietnam’s achievements after 20-year membership
The Ministry of Industry and Trade recently held a conference and business forum to mark the 20th anniversary of Vietnam’s accession to the World Trade Organisation (WTO), on the sidelines of the country’s third Trade Policy Review.