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Tay ethnic culture passed down through generations

In Tan Pheo commune, Phu Tho province, dedicated local residents are working to preserve the Tay ethnic group's traditional script and brocade weaving. By passing down knowledge and skills within families and communities, they are keeping their heritage alive and inspiring pride among younger generations.

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