Vietnam reaffirms commitment to Francophonie ahead of summit

At the invitation of Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam will lead a high-level Vietnamese delegation to the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh on November 14-16. Bringing together 90 member, associate and observer countries and governments of the International Organisation of La Francophonie, the summit carries the theme “Reinvest in Peace for Shared Prosperity and Lasting Stability”.