Vietnam, Cuba discuss measures to enhance special ties

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo Member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung held talks with Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Politburo Member and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, in Hanoi on November 13, discussing measures to further strengthen the traditional solidarity, special friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

The talks took place during Bruno Rodriguez’s visit to Vietnam from November 13 to 14 as a special envoy of the Communist Party and Government of Cuba.

The two ministers briefed each other on the situation in their respective countries and exchanged views on specific measures to advance bilateral relations.

Trung welcomed the continued delegation exchanges and contacts at all levels, noting that ministries, sectors and localities from both countries have made positive progress in implementing priority cooperation projects.

He also highlighted the importance of experience sharing and theory discussions on the two countries' renewal efforts, saying these activities hold practical significance.

The Vietnamese minister spoke highly of Cuba’s measures to promote socio-economic transformation and reaffirmed Vietnam’s commitment to supporting the Caribbean nation to the best of its ability.

He voiced confidence that the Cuban Party, Government and people will overcome current difficulties and challenges.

For his part, Bruno Rodriguez expressed sincere thanks for Vietnam’s consistent solidarity and practical, effective support for Cuba, as well as its precious steadfast backing for his country at international forums.

He affirmed Cuba’s all-out efforts to work with Vietnam to preserve and further develop their exemplary relationship.

Cuba will continue promoting priority cooperation projects and existing cooperation mechanisms between the two Parties and States, the visiting official said, adding that it will expand people-to-people diplomacy, links between localities and cultural activities to deepen and diversify bilateral ties.

The two sides also exchanged views on the rapidly changing and unpredictable international situation. They stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability, upholding the rule of law and settling disputes peacefully on the basis of international law and the United Nations Charter.

Trung reiterated Vietnam’s consistent and principled position of calling for a complete end to the embargo against Cuba.

Both sides agreed to coordinate their stances closely and support each other at important international forums, particularly the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement, stressing the commitment to jointly making active and responsible contributions to peace, stability and development in Southeast Asia and Latin America – the Caribbean./.