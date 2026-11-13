Politics

Two Cao Bang officials expelled from Party for violations

The individuals are Trinh Truong Huy, from the Research and General Affairs II Party Cell under the Party Organisation of the Cao Bang provincial People's Committee Office, and Nguyen Ngoc Thu, member of the Cao Bang provincial Party Committee and member of a specialised research team advising and assisting the permanent members of the provincial Party Committee.

Hanoi (VNA) – The Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee has decided to expel two officials in Cao Bang province from the Party for serious violations of Party regulations and State laws while performing their duties.

The decision was made on November 13 following consideration of proposals by the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission on disciplinary action against the two members.

The individuals are Trinh Truong Huy, from the Research and General Affairs II Party Cell under the Party Organisation of the Cao Bang provincial People's Committee Office, and Nguyen Ngoc Thu, member of the Cao Bang provincial Party Committee and member of a specialised research team advising and assisting the permanent members of the provincial Party Committee.

Huy previously served as member of the provincial Party Committee, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, and Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Committee of Trung Khanh district, Cao Bang province.

Thu previously served as Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the provincial Department of Education and Training.

According to the Secretariat, both individuals showed deterioration in political ideology, morality and lifestyle, and violated Party regulations and State laws in carrying out their assigned responsibilities and duties, as well as in preventing and combating corruption, wastefulness and other negative practices.

They also violated regulations on things Party members are prohibited from doing and rules on setting an example, causing very serious consequences, sparking public concern and severely damaging the reputation of Party organisations and their respective agencies and units.

The Secretariat requested competent agencies to promptly impose administrative disciplinary measures in line with the Party disciplinary action./.

VNA
#Party membership #Cao Bang #Communist Party of Vietnam #disciplinary measures Cao Bang
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