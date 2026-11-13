An Giang steps up trade cooperation with three Cambodian provinces

An Giang (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of An Giang is seeking to strengthen trade cooperation with Cambodia's Kandal, Takeo and Kampot provinces, with a focus on cross-border trade and market connectivity.

A conference on trade cooperation between An Giang and the neighbouring Cambodian provinces was held in Chau Doc ward on November 12 as part of the Vietnam–Cambodia Trade Connectivity Forum 2026, organised by the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The event provided a platform for authorities and businesses from both sides to exchange market information, explore business opportunities, establish partnerships and expand trade links.

Vietnam and Cambodia are neighbouring countries with long-standing friendship, solidarity and cooperation. Vietnam is currently Cambodia's largest trading partner within ASEAN and third-largest globally. Bilateral trade reached 11.33 billion USD in 2025, more than tripling over the past decade.

An Giang shares land borders with the three Cambodian provinces and has a well-developed system of border gates. The opening of the Khanh Binh–Chrey Thom international land border gate pair in early October 2026 has created additional opportunities to facilitate goods flows between An Giang, other Mekong Delta localities of Vietnam and the Cambodian market.

According to the An Giang Department of Industry and Trade, total import-export turnover through border gates connecting the province with Kandal, Takeo and Kampot reached approximately 1.127 billion USD in the first nine months of 2026. During the period, more than 33,400 customs declarations were processed, while over 145,000 entries and exits by vehicles were recorded.

An Giang's key export products, including rice, aquatic products, farm produce and processed food, have continued to strengthen their presence in the Cambodian market.

Orm Bunthoeun, Director of the Kandal provincial Department of Commerce, said Kandal, which shares a 32km border with An Giang, wishes to expand trade cooperation based on the complementary strengths and potential of the two localities.

He proposed increasing market information exchanges and organising trade promotion activities to help companies find partners and expand markets for their products. He also called for closer coordination in making effective use of transport routes and border gates to facilitate import-export activities and promote economic development in both localities.

Representatives of the commerce departments of Takeo and Kampot also expressed their interest in strengthening collaboration with An Giang, particularly in trade, investment and border economic development.

They proposed stepping up information and experience sharing in market management, along with organising more trade fairs, exhibitions and promotional activities to connect businesses and create opportunities for market expansion.

The three Cambodian provinces also called for cooperation in improving border transport infrastructure to support customs clearance and goods transportation, and encouraging businesses to invest, develop production partnerships and build supply chains.

Regular exchanges of delegations and stronger cooperation among departments and agencies were also highlighted as important measures to reinforce friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the localities.

Nguyen Thong Nhat, Director of the An Giang Department of Industry and Trade, suggested that Kandal, Takeo and Kampot increase information sharing on trade policies and market demand.

He also asked for joint efforts to address difficulties facing businesses and facilitate import-export activities, customs clearance, specialised inspections and goods transportation through border gates.

An Giang and the three Cambodian provinces should also organise more trade fairs, exhibitions, market surveys and business-matching events to help companies identify partners and expand outlets for their products, Nhat said.

An Giang expected cross-border trade will grow further to contribute to economic and commercial ties with Kandal, Takeo and Kampot, thereby helping reinforce friendship and solidarity between the Vietnamese and Cambodian peoples./.