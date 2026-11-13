Politics

Inspection commission reviews disciplinary cases, Tuyen Quang exam violations

After weighing the content, nature, level, consequences and causes of the violations, and acting under Party regulations, the commission decided to issue warnings and reprimands to several officials.

Hanoi (VNA) – The Party Central Committee’s Commission for Inspection convened its 16th session in Hanoi on November 13 under the chair of its head Tran Sy Thanh.

The commission reviewed a report seeking discipline for violating Party members in the Party organisations of Lam Dong province, Dong Nai city and Ho Chi Minh City.

It found out that Le Hoang Lam, former member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of former Binh Phuoc province (now part of Dong Nai) and former Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Council; Huynh Anh Minh, former member of the Binh Phuoc Party Committee, former member of the Party Civil Affairs Committee at and former Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee; and Nguyen Thanh Tai, former member of the Party Committee of former Binh Duong province (now part of Ho Chi Minh City), former Secretary of the Party Committee at and Director of the provincial Department of Construction, showed degradation in political thought, morality and in lifestyle; violated Party rules and State laws while performing their assigned duties; and breached rules on what Party members are banned from doing and the responsibility for setting an example.

Meanwhile, Pham Thi Tra My, member of the Party Committee of Lam Dong province, Secretary of the Party Committee at and Director of the provincial Department of Justice, violated declaration and explanation rules with incorrect and dishonest statements in her Party member biography.

The commission said the violations committed by these individuals resulted in very serious consequences, severely damaging the reputation of the Party organisations, the localities, and the agencies or units where they worked, to such an extent that disciplinary action is warranted.

It proposed that the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat consider disciplinary action against Lam, Minh, Tai and My.

The commission also found that the Party Committee of the Tuyen Quang provincial People’s Committee for 2025–2030 breached working regulations; shirked responsibility and loosened leadership and direction; and failed to inspect and supervise, letting the provincial People’s Committee, the exam steering committee and many organisations and individuals commit very serious violations of Party rules and State laws in running the 2026 high school graduation exam.

Many officials and Party members showed a degradation in political thought, morality, and lifestyle; they violated prohibitions for Party members as well as their duty to set an example, engaged in misconduct, and subsequently faced criminal prosecution and detention.

The Party Committee of the People’s Committee of former Ha Giang province (now part of Tuyen Quang) and the Party Committee of the Tuyen Quang provincial People’s Committee for 2020–2025 broke working regulations, loosened leadership and direction, and failed to inspect and supervise, letting the provincial People’s Committee, the provincial exam steering committee, the Department of Education and Training, the exam council and its boards commit violations and shortcomings in the 2024 and 2025 graduation exams.

After weighing the content, nature, level, consequences and causes of the violations, and acting under Party regulations, the commission decided to issue warnings and reprimands to several officials.

The commission proposed that the Secretariat consider disciplining Vu Dinh Hung, member of the Tuyen Quang Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee at and Director of the provincial Department of Education and Training.

For Dam Bach Duong, Vice Rector of Hoa Binh University and head of the inspection team for the 2026 exam proctoring in Tuyen Quang, the commission said his violation was serious enough to require disciplinary action.

The Standing Board of the Tuyen Quang provincial Party Committee was asked to lead reviews of responsibility of relevant Party organisations and members; issue disciplinary decisions against two Party organisations and 21 Party members; and strike one Party member from the rolls under the commission’s conclusion.

The Standing Board of the Ministry of Education and Training’s Party Committee was urged to lead serious reviews and draw lessons for related Party organisations and members under the commission's conclusion, and amend and supplement high school graduation exam regulations to prevent violations.

Reviewing supervision results for several Party organisations and members, the commission found that beyond merits, they had some violations and shortcomings in building and following working regulations; leading and directing the performance of political tasks, including the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW dated December 22, 2024 on breakthroughs in science – technology development, innovation and national digital transformation; performing assigned duties; and declaring and publicly disclosing assets and income.

The commission asked the Standing Board of the ministry’s Party Committee, the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Supreme People’s Court, and the standing boards of the provincial Party committees of Ca Mau and Lam Dong to seriously review and draw lessons, direct plans to promptly fix the violations and shortcoming, and report results to the commission.

It also discussed and issued conclusions on several other important issues at the session./.

VNA
#PCTN #Ministry of Education and Training #Lam Dong province #Tran Sy Thanh #Commission for Inspection #Tuyen Quang exam violations
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