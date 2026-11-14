Politics

Vietnam backs ASEAN culture of consultation, dialogue, preventive diplomacy

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang stressed that amid conflicts and instability in various parts of the world, ASEAN should give top priority to strengthening the foundations of peace and stability, uphold the rule of law and promote the bloc’s principles and norms of conduct, particularly the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC).

An overview of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on November 14, 2026 (Photo: VNA)
An overview of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on November 14, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Manila (VNA) – Vietnam supports promoting a regional culture of consultation, dialogue, confidence-building and preventive diplomacy through ASEAN mechanisms, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang affirmed on November 14.

Speaking at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM), the 32nd ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Council Meeting and the 39th ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) Meeting in Manila, the Philippines, Giang stressed that amid conflicts and instability in various parts of the world, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) should give top priority to strengthening the foundations of peace and stability, uphold the rule of law and promote the bloc’s principles and norms of conduct, particularly the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC).

He called for greater use of ASEAN mechanisms to strengthen the bloc’s capacity to prevent and resolve conflicts and respond effectively to transnational challenges, including drug trafficking, online scams and transboundary haze.

Giang reaffirmed Vietnam’s commitment to working closely with other countries to advance negotiations and achieve an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC), in line with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Vietnam also supports ASEAN’s proactive engagement with Myanmar to promote dialogue and reconciliation based on the Five-Point Consensus, while encouraging the country to build on progress made in recent times, he said.

Regarding future cooperation, the Vietnamese representative emphasised that the effective implementation of the 2026 APSC Strategic Plan will lay the foundation for achieving the goals of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.

He proposed strengthening the ACC’s cross-sectoral and cross-pillar coordination role, with support from the ASEAN Secretariat, to address multifaceted challenges such as climate change, cybersecurity and energy security.

Giang suggested that ASEAN should also foster a stronger culture of implementation, translating commitments into concrete programmes and actions that bring tangible benefits to its people. In this regard, he highlighted the need to make better use of newly signed agreements, including the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA) and the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA).

The official affirmed Vietnam’s support for efforts to address issues directly affecting the welfare and well-being of ASEAN people, adding that the country will continue working closely with Indonesia, Thailand and other member states to bring the ASEAN Centre for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases (ACPHEED) into operation at an early date.

On external relations, he said that the establishment of partnerships with new partners should be consistent with ASEAN’s development objectives and criteria, contributing to strengthening unity, centrality and practical contributions to community-building.

Giang also shared outcomes of several prominent Vietnamese multilateral initiatives, including the ASEAN Future Forum 2026, held in June, and the ASEAN Forum of Legal Advisers on Public International Law (AFLA), held in October.

The meetings reviewed preparations for the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, scheduled to take place in Manila from November 15-17. Ministers also discussed regional and international developments, including the situation in the Middle East, Myanmar and negotiations on the COC.

Participating ministers agreed on the need to strengthen intra-ASEAN economic, trade and investment integration, tap new growth drivers and make better use of the bloc’s existing network of free trade agreements (FTAs), and explore the possibility of establishing new FTAs with potential partners.

They also stressed the importance of consolidating and expanding substantive, mutually beneficial cooperation with partners on the basis of respect for international law and ASEAN centrality. ASEAN mechanisms should be further leveraged to promote a culture of consultation, dialogue, confidence-building and preventive diplomacy.

On the same day, ASEAN foreign ministers witnessed the signing of documents of accession to the TAC by Slovenia, Slovakia and Cyprus, bringing the total number of signatories to the treaty to 65./.

VNA
#ASEAN #Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang #ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Vietnam ASEAN
Follow VietnamPlus

ASEAN

Related News

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang. Photo: VNA

Vietnam aims to promote ASEAN unity, resilience and practical cooperation: Deputy FM

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung's attendance at the 49th ASEAN Summit and related summits in Manila, the Philippines, from November 14-17 aims to concretise Vietnam's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, resilience, multilateralisation and diversification, and reaffirm ASEAN's position as Vietnam's foremost strategic priority in its foreign policy.

Ambassador Ton Thi Ngoc Huong, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN (right) in an interview with Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Indonesia (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam actively contributes to ASEAN unity, resilience and connectivity: Ambassador

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila, the Philippines, Ambassador Ton Thi Ngoc Huong, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN, highlighted the expected key priorities of the event, Vietnam’s contributions to intra-bloc cooperation and the significance of Prime Minister Le Minh Hung’s attendance, reaffirming Vietnam’s commitment to strengthening the group’s central role amid regional and global uncertainties.

See more

Standing Vice President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Do Van Chien (right) receives Chairman of the Lao NA Office Bounchanh Sivongphanh in Hanoi on November 14, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Lao parliaments seek to promote substantive cooperation

Standing Vice President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Do Van Chien expressed his confidence that through this time’s working trip, the two NA Offices will continue to share experiences and improve the quality of advisory and support services for legislative work, supervision, digital transformation, and the operations of local people-elected bodies.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Truong Minh Huy Vu (C), British Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew (L) and British Consul General in the city Alexandra Smith at the King's 78th birthday party on November 13, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City steps up substantive cooperation with British partners

Ho Chi Minh City hopes its cooperation with the UK will leave an increasingly visible mark on its green and sustainable growth, from more efficient metro services and modern, liveable urban areas to green financing for strategic projects, educational opportunities for young people and healthcare facilities serving the community, a local official has said.

The welcome ceremony for Prime Minister Le Minh Hung at Ninoy Aquino International Airport on November 14 afternoon (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese PM arrives in Philippines for 49th ASEAN Summit

PM Le Minh Hung’s attendance underscores Vietnam's sustained commitment to the bloc, which aligns consistently with the foreign policy set forth by the 14th National Party Congress, which defines ASEAN as a bloc of strategic importance and a top priority in Vietnam’s external relations.

Ambassador Nguyen Thi Van Anh, Permanent Representative of the President of Vietnam to the Permanent Council of La Francophonie (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam reaffirms active role in Francophone community: Ambassador

The participation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam in the 20th Francophonie Summit reflects Vietnam’s consistent policy of attaching importance to cooperation with the Francophone community and opens up opportunities to further expand multifaceted ties with other member countries.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam departs for the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on November 14. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader leaves for 20th Francophonie Summit in Cambodia

General Secretary and President To Lam’s attendance at the summit reaffirms Vietnam’s consistent commitment to the Francophone community and reflects its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, multilateralization and diversification of external relations, and proactive, active international integration.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung leaves Hanoi on November 14 morning for the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Manila, the Philippines. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung departs for 49th ASEAN Summit

At the 49th ASEAN Summit, Vietnam is expected to project itself as an active, responsible member that stands with ASEAN in fostering solidarity, building the ASEAN Community and maintaining peace, stability and sustainable development.

Collins Chong Yew Keat, a foreign policy, security and strategic affairs analyst at the University of Malaya (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam a balancing force amid shifting regional order: Malaysian expert

Assessing Vietnam's foreign policy at regional and international forums, Collins Chong Yew Keat said the country's multilateral diplomatic approach demonstrates the importance of strategic autonomy and practical multilateralism in an increasingly fragmented regional and global order.

Toshiro Nishizawa, senior fellow at the University of Tokyo and fellow at the Asian Development Bank Institute, grants an interview to Vietnam News Agency (Photo: VNA)

Political trust underpins Vietnam – Japan substantive cooperation: Japanese expert

The most important outcome of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s recent official visit to Japan was the Vietnam–Japan Joint Vision Statement, a document that signals deep political trust as both leaders cast the two countries as top-tier, long-term partners that share interests and support each other’s growth.

NA President Tran Thanh Man speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

Lawmakers back post-audit shift in environmental rules

NA President Tran Thanh Man pushed for stronger decentralisation and delegation of authority and a decisive shift from pre-audit to post-audit in the amendments of environmental protection law. He said cutting pre-audit must come with stronger monitoring capacity and clear responsibility for relevant agencies and organisations.

Two Cao Bang officials expelled from Party for violations

Two Cao Bang officials expelled from Party for violations

The individuals are Trinh Truong Huy, from the Research and General Affairs II Party Cell under the Party Organisation of the Cao Bang provincial People's Committee Office, and Nguyen Ngoc Thu, member of the Cao Bang provincial Party Committee and member of a specialised research team advising and assisting the permanent members of the provincial Party Committee.