Politics

Top leader joins Hanoians in celebration of Great National Solidarity Festival, Vietnam Culture Day 2026

General Secretary and President To Lam said solidarity is a precious cultural value of the Vietnamese people, noting patriotism, compassion, loyalty, and morality have bound generations together and constituted collective strength.

Residents in Hanoi's Ba Dinh ward greet General Secretary and President To Lam at the ceremony marking the Great National Solidarity Festival and Vietnam Culture Day 2026 on November 14. (Photo: VNA)
Residents in Hanoi's Ba Dinh ward greet General Secretary and President To Lam at the ceremony marking the Great National Solidarity Festival and Vietnam Culture Day 2026 on November 14. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam joined residents in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh ward in a ceremony marking the Great National Solidarity Festival and Vietnam Culture Day 2026 on November 14 morning.

The top leader noted that this year’s Great National Solidarity Festival coincides with the 80th anniversary of the first National Cultural Conference. In implementing the Politburo’s Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on Vietnamese culture development, it is necessary to deeply integrate culture into daily life, thereby contributing to human development and consolidating the strength of the great national solidarity.

He said solidarity is a precious cultural value of the Vietnamese people, noting patriotism, compassion, loyalty, and morality have bound generations together and constituted collective strength. Linking the Great National Solidarity Festival with Vietnam Culture Day serves to enrich these values, enabling culture to reinforce solidarity, and solidarity to empower the building of an increasingly vibrant cultural life.

As 2026 marks the first year of implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, General Secretary and President Lam emphasised that realising the country's development goals for 2030 and 2045 requires harnessing the strength of the entire people and awakening each individual's aspiration to rise and innovate.

Development achievements, he noted, must be reflected in the prosperous and peaceful life of every family, as well as in opportunities for education, employment, advancement, and healthcare for the people.

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General Secretary and President To Lam and officials visit exhibition booths at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Talking to local Party committees, authorities, Vietnam Fatherland Front committees, and residents, he called for continued efforts to foster solidarity and build cohesive, mutually responsible communities.

The General Secretary and President urged the allocation of sites to build houses of culture, starting with facilities serving multiple residential groups and eventually ensuring every residential area has a dedicated community space.

He considered such facilities as crucial as they act both as venues for Party cell activities and as hubs for discussing and implementing local policies, thereby demonstrating the Party’s leadership role at the grassroots level.

He further stressed the imperative to take thoughtful care of people’s life quality, ensuring that no one is left behind.

The leader expressed his confidence that the Party organisation, authorities, and residents of Ba Dinh ward will continue joining hands to build an increasingly civilised and compassionate locality.

He added that he hopes from today's festival, solidarity and fine cultural values will be further nurtured through practical actions, making every family happier and every neighborhood more closely knit, and contributing to the development of the capital city and the nation where people enjoy prosperity, peace, and happiness.

On this occasion, General Secretary and President Lam, alongside other Party and State leaders and Hanoi officials, presented gifts to exemplary individuals and households, as well as disadvantaged families./.

VNA
#Great National Solidarity Festival #Vietnam Culture Day #Hanoi #Ba Dinh ward #Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW Ha Noi
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