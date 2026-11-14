Vietnamese Embassy in US expresses gratitude to friends, partners via fashion exchange

Washington DC (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in the US, in collaboration with Global Couture US, held a fashion exchange event at Vietnam House in Washington DC on late November 12 (local time).



The event was attended by Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Dung, his spouse Tran Thi Bich Van, and nearly 200 guests, including representatives from the US Congress, the Department of State, the Department of Commerce, the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR), the diplomatic corps, the business community, designers, as well as friends and partners.



It also served as an opportunity for the ambassador to express gratitude to friends and partners who have accompanied him during his tenure in the US.



Speaking at the event, Dung shared his profound sentiments and fond memories during his term in Washington and expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the agencies, organisations, and individuals who have contributed to the Vietnam–US relations.



He underscored that the upgrade of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2023, along with efforts to bring this new framework into substantive results, owes much to the significant contributions by generations of partners and friends in both countries.



Raysa Gonzalez, founder of Global Couture US, speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

The ambassador acknowledged the cooperation of government agencies, the support of the US Congress, as well as the crucial roles of state and local authorities, the business community, scholars, and organisations in advancing bilateral collaboration.



He extended special thanks to partners who have persistently accompanied Vietnam in addressing war legacies, enhancing people-to-people exchanges, and consolidating the friendship between the two nations. He also spoke highly of the affection, trust, and contributions of the Vietnamese community in the US.



In his remarks, Dung also conveyed his gratitude to colleagues in the diplomatic corps, ambassadors of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and the ASEAN Spouses' Circle for their solidarity, mutual support, and joint activities aimed at deepening mutual understanding and promoting ASEAN cultures in Washington DC.



Highlighting the role of culture in connecting people and fostering friendship, the diplomat described culture as a silk thread that is delicate and refined, yet strong and resilient, binding the peoples of the two nations across generations.



The showcase featured creations by Vietnamese designer Lan Huong, offering guests a firsthand appreciation of the beauty and creativity of Vietnamese fashion. It helped introduce Vietnamese culture to international friends while creating a vibrant space for networking and exchange between designers and guests.



Raysa Gonzalez, founder of Global Couture US, emphasised that Global Couture strives to build bridges among nations, cultures, and people. She expressed deep appreciation for her friendship with the ambassador and his spouse, and extended best wishes for their next chapter ahead./.