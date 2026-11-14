Politics

Vietnamese, Lao parliaments seek to promote substantive cooperation

Standing Vice President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Do Van Chien expressed his confidence that through this time’s working trip, the two NA Offices will continue to share experiences and improve the quality of advisory and support services for legislative work, supervision, digital transformation, and the operations of local people-elected bodies.

Standing Vice President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Do Van Chien (right) receives Chairman of the Lao NA Office Bounchanh Sivongphanh in Hanoi on November 14, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Standing Vice President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Do Van Chien (right) receives Chairman of the Lao NA Office Bounchanh Sivongphanh in Hanoi on November 14, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Standing Vice President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Do Van Chien received Chairman of the Lao NA Office Bounchanh Sivongphanh, along with a delegation from the Lao NA Office and People's Councils of the Lao provinces bordering Vietnam, in Hanoi on November 14.

The meeting took place on the occasion of the 13th experience-sharing seminar between the two NA Offices.

Hailing the increasingly substantive and effective Vietnam–Laos relations across all fields, Chien highlighted the success of the recent official visit to Vietnam by Lao NA President Sonexay Siphandone, which reaffirmed the close bond, trust, and political determination of the leaders of both Parties, States, and NAs in fostering the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos.

He expressed his confidence that through this time’s working trip, the two NA Offices will continue to share experiences and improve the quality of advisory and support services for legislative work, supervision, digital transformation, and the operations of local people-elected bodies.

This will help effectively implement high-level agreements, deepen inter-parliamentary cooperation, and realise the aspect of strategic cohesion in Vietnam–Laos ties, the NA Vice President added.

Briefing his host on the outcomes of the talks between the two NA Office leaders and the 13th experience-sharing seminar, Bounchanh said that the workshop is a practical cooperative mechanism, helping carry out the agreements between the two legislatures and enhance the operational capacity of each NA Office.

Expressing confidence in the continued strong growth of bilateral parliamentary ties, he voiced his hope that the two sides will sustain delegation exchanges at high and other levels, effectively execute cooperation agreements, and strengthen coordination, consultation, and mutual support at regional and international parliamentary forums.

The Lao official also called for more experience sharing in lawmaking, supervision, and decision-making on major national issues, helping improve the operational quality and efficiency of both parliaments.

Earlier the same day, Vietnamese NA Secretary-General and Chairman of the NA Office Le Quang Manh held talks with Chairman of the Lao NA Office Bounchanh Sivongphanh./.

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