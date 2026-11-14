Politics

Ho Chi Minh City steps up substantive cooperation with British partners

Ho Chi Minh City hopes its cooperation with the UK will leave an increasingly visible mark on its green and sustainable growth, from more efficient metro services and modern, liveable urban areas to green financing for strategic projects, educational opportunities for young people and healthcare facilities serving the community, a local official has said.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Truong Minh Huy Vu (C), British Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew (L) and British Consul General in the city Alexandra Smith at the King's 78th birthday party on November 13, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Truong Minh Huy Vu (C), British Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew (L) and British Consul General in the city Alexandra Smith at the King's 78th birthday party on November 13, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City is ready to work with British partners to further concretise the Vietnam–UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the memorandum of understanding on cooperation with the Liverpool City Region into substantive programmes and projects that deliver mutual benefits, said a local official.

Truong Minh Huy Vu, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, made the statement at a ceremony marking the 78th birthday of King Charles III, hosted by the British Consulate General in the city on November 13.

He expressed his satisfaction with the positive development of relations between Vietnam and the UK, as well as between Ho Chi Minh City and British localities, particularly the Liverpool City Region.

Vu quoted the British Ambassador to Vietnam as saying that international financial centres play an important role in the strategic relationship between the two countries. The Vietnam International Financial Centre (VIFC) in Ho Chi Minh City is also a strategic instrument for expanding cooperation between the city and British partners.

Ho Chi Minh City hopes its cooperation with the UK will leave an increasingly visible mark on its green and sustainable growth, from more efficient metro services and modern, liveable urban areas to green financing for strategic projects, educational opportunities for young people and healthcare facilities serving the community, he said.

Addressing the King’s birthday party, British Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew highlighted the positive progress in bilateral relations, saying that there are considerable opportunities to turn the two countries’ partnership potential into tangible results.

Bilateral trade has doubled compared with six years ago while education has become a key pillar in promoting ties between the two countries, he noted.

Against a backdrop of growing global uncertainty and volatility, the UK and Vietnam have increasingly shared common ground in upholding international law, promoting development and stability through multilateral institutions, and supporting regional and global peace and security.

Alongside achievements in bilateral cooperation, both countries have reaffirmed their commitment to fully realising the ambitions and objectives set out in their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the ambassador said.

Meanwhile, British Consul General Alexandra Smith said the ceremony not only celebrated King Charles III’s 78th birthday but also marked an impressive year in the UK–Vietnam relations and the first anniversary of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

She highlighted Ho Chi Minh City’s important contribution to turning the partnership’s commitments into practical cooperation, particularly through collaboration in developing the VIFC, cultural exchanges between Ho Chi Minh City and Liverpool, and business networking and trade promotion activities.

These initiatives have helped further strengthen relations between the UK and Vietnam, she added./.

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