Vietnam attends int'l symposium on “The Left and the Contemporary World” in Cyprus

Hanoi (VNA) – A Vietnamese delegation led by Ambassador to Italy and concurrently Cyprus, Malta and San Marino Nguyen Phuong Anh has recently attended the international symposium on “The Left and the Contemporary World” in Nicosia, Cyprus.



The symposium brought together representatives of more than 35 left-wing parties and forces to discuss the international situation, challenges facing the global left-wing and progressive movements, and measures to promote peace, social justice and sustainable development.



At the event, Anh shared Vietnam’s outstanding achievements after 40 years of Doi moi (Renewal), the outcomes of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the country’s development orientations for the new period.



The delegation reaffirmed Vietnam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development.



On the occasion of the Progressive Party of Working People of Cyprus (AKEL)’s 100th founding anniversary, the Vietnamese Ambassador presented a congratulatory letter from Tran Cam Tu, Politburo member and Standing Member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat, to AKEL General Secretary Stefanos Stefanou.



The letter affirmed that the CPV always attaches importance to its traditional friendship, solidarity and cooperation with the AKEL, and hopes to further step up exchanges, share experience and enhance coordination, thereby contributing to cooperation between Vietnam and Cyprus, as well as solidarity between their peoples./.

VNA