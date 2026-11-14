Vietnam, Laos strengthen cooperation to improve quality of parliamentary advisory work

Hanoi (VNA) – Standing Vice President of the National Assembly (NA) Do Van Chien attended and delivered remarks at the 13th experience-sharing seminar between the Offices of the NAs of Vietnam and Laos, held in Hanoi on November 14.



The seminar was co-chaired by Le Quang Manh, Secretary-General of the Vietnamese NA and Chairman of its Office, and Bounchanh Sivongphanh, Chairman of the Office of the Lao NA.



In his opening remarks, Manh described the seminar as a longstanding cooperation mechanism held every two years, providing an opportunity for the two offices to exchange experience and improve the quality of advisory and support work for their respective legislatures.



Taking place during the new terms of the two NAs, the 13th seminar reviewed cooperation in the 2024–2026 period and discussed orientations for 2026–2028, with a view to translating their cooperation orientations into concrete activities.



Building on the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, he called on the two offices to strengthen coordination, renew working methods and make their advisory and support activities more professional and modern. Participants were encouraged to share practical experience, identify difficulties and propose feasible solutions suited to each office.



Bounchanh highlighted the effective cooperation between the two offices, describing the seminar as a practical activity to implement their 2022 cooperation memorandum and build on the outcomes of the 12th seminar in 2024.



He said regular exchanges have helped improve the performance of both offices and further nurture the special ties between the two countries.



At the event, participants discussed cooperation results and future plans while sharing experience in apparatus and personnel restructuring, and in improving advisory and support work for localities’ delegations to the NAs. They also exchanged views on digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI) application and the development of electronic document management systems.



Chien affirmed that the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos constitute an invaluable asset nurtured by generations of leaders and people of both countries.



He stressed the important role of parliamentary cooperation in bilateral relations, noting that the two offices have effectively supported high-level visits as well as parliamentary sessions and activities, and promoted professional exchanges and personnel training.



He urged the offices to further improve advisory, research, forecasting and information-analysis capacity to better support legislative work, supreme supervision and decision-making on major national issues. They should also streamline organisational structures, clearly define responsibilities, assess officials based on work performance, and strengthen professional and digital skills training, particularly for young staff.



Regarding support for NA and local People’s Council deputies, Chien called for working methods suited to each country's organisational model and conditions, and enhancing coordination to ensure smooth operations, especially in localities sharing a border.



The Standing Vice President also underscored the need to accelerate digital transformation and build modern parliaments, advising the two offices to exchange experience in data management, exploitation and sharing, as well as AI application, and ensure information safety, security and confidentiality.



Vietnam stands ready to share its experience in developing and implementing AI-related policies and legislation, he affirmed.



He also asked for stronger activities by the Vietnam–Laos Parliamentary Friendship Group, along with more cultural exchanges and language learning to strengthen bonds among officials of different generations.



Looking ahead to 2027, which will mark the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam–Laos Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation, Chien asked the two offices to prepare celebratory activities, review and update their parliamentary cooperation agreement, and formulate a 2026–2028 cooperation programme with specific tasks and deliverables./.

VNA