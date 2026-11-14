Politics

General Secretary and President To Lam arrives in Phnom Penh to attend 20th Francophonie Summit

Themed "Reinvest in Peace for Shared Prosperity and Lasting Stability", the 20th Francophonie Summit serves as an important occasion for the Francophone community to bolster solidarity, hold discussions, and define cooperation priorities for the coming period.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (front, centre) arrives at Techo International Airport, Phnom Penh, on November 14 afternoon. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (front, centre) arrives at Techo International Airport, Phnom Penh, on November 14 afternoon. (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, accompanied by a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, arrived in Phnom Penh on November 14 afternoon, beginning his activities in Cambodia and attendance at the 20th Francophonie Summit from November 14 to 16 at the invitation of King Norodom Sihamoni.

Welcoming the top Vietnamese leader and his entourage at Techo International Airport were the Secretary of State of the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, officials of the ministry's Protocol Department, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Vietnam to UNESCO Nguyen Thi Van Anh, alongside staff members of the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia.

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Staff members of the Vietnamese Embassy and representative agencies in Cambodia welcome General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on November 14 afternoon. (Photo: VNA)

Themed "Reinvest in Peace for Shared Prosperity and Lasting Stability", the 20th Francophonie Summit serves as an important occasion for the Francophone community to bolster solidarity, hold discussions, and define cooperation priorities for the coming period, particularly peace, sustainable development, multilateralism, economic ties, education, language and culture, digital transformation, and response to global challenges.

As an active and responsible member of the Francophone community, Vietnam has made substantial contributions, helping deepen and expand cooperation within the grouping.

General Secretary and President To Lam’s attendance underscores Vietnam’s high regard and strong support for Cambodia as the host nation. It also provides an opportunity for the Vietnamese leader to meet with leaders from across the Francophone world, particularly African countries, to discuss major orientations for strengthening substantive and effective bilateral cooperation./.

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