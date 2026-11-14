Politics

Vietnamese PM arrives in Philippines for 49th ASEAN Summit

PM Le Minh Hung’s attendance underscores Vietnam's sustained commitment to the bloc, which aligns consistently with the foreign policy set forth by the 14th National Party Congress, which defines ASEAN as a bloc of strategic importance and a top priority in Vietnam’s external relations.

The welcome ceremony for Prime Minister Le Minh Hung at Ninoy Aquino International Airport on November 14 afternoon (Photo: VNA)
The welcome ceremony for Prime Minister Le Minh Hung at Ninoy Aquino International Airport on November 14 afternoon (Photo: VNA)

Manila (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived in Manila on November 14 afternoon, beginning their trip to attend the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits from November 14 to 17 at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., Chair of ASEAN 2026.

Philippine officials welcoming the Vietnamese leader and his entourage at Ninoy Aquino International Airport included Cabinet Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr., members of the House of Representatives, the city mayor, and representatives from the ASEAN National Organising Council.

On the Vietnamese side were Ambassador to the Philippines Lai Thai Binh; Ambassador Ton Thi Ngoc Huong, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN; Vietnamese embassy staff and representatives of the Vietnamese community in the Philippines.

The summits bring together leaders of ASEAN member states and dialogue partners, the UN Secretary-General, and heads of various countries and international organisations.

The 49th ASEAN Summit is scheduled to feature a plenary session focusing on the ASEAN Community building process, specifically energy security, food security, and assistance for ASEAN citizens; along with a retreat session on regional and international issues of shared concern.

Meanwhile, the ASEAN+1, ASEAN+3, and East Asia (EAS) summits will review the bloc’s relations with partners, chart future cooperation directions, and discuss global and regional developments.

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Vietnamese embassy staff and representatives of the Vietnamese community in the Philippines welcomes Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on November 14 afternoon. (Photo: VNA)

The events are expected to adopt more than 30 documents. These include specialised ASEAN declarations on strategic trade management to ensure secure regional trade; promoting AI-driven growth for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs); enhancing regional oil supply resilience and security; and strengthening the role of ASEAN law enforcement agencies in emergency disaster preparedness and relief – an initiative proposed by Vietnam; alongside joint statements with ASEAN+1, ASEAN+3, and EAS partners.

At the meetings, PM Hung is set to deliver key remarks sharing Vietnam’s perspectives on ASEAN’s priorities and development orientations. He will put forward practical proposals to accelerate the ASEAN Community building; bolster solidarity; enhance the bloc’s resilience, strategic autonomy, and proactive response to volatility; and deepen substantive ties with partners while upholding ASEAN centrality.

PM Hung’s attendance underscores Vietnam's sustained commitment to the bloc, which aligns consistently with the foreign policy set forth by the 14th National Party Congress, which defines ASEAN as a bloc of strategic importance and a top priority in Vietnam’s external relations.

On the sidelines of the summits, he will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of participating countries to foster cooperation and discuss matters of mutual interest.

This marks the final series of summits during the Philippines' ASEAN Chairmanship year before the role for 2027 is handed over to Singapore./.

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