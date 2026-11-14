Politics

General Secretary and President To Lam meets with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni

Vietnam consistently attaches importance and gives high priority to strengthening ties with Cambodia, General Secretary and President To Lam affirmed, stating that it always supports a peaceful, stable and developing Cambodia, and regards Cambodia's prosperity as a source of joy for Vietnam.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (left) meets with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni in Phnom Penh on November 14, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (left) meets with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni in Phnom Penh on November 14, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam met with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni in Phnom Penh on November 14, on the occasion of his attendance at the 20th Francophonie Summit.

Congratulating Cambodia on its major achievements, General Secretary and President Lam expressed his confidence that the country will continue to develop strongly, achieve more accomplishments, and successfully host the summit, thereby promoting Francophone cooperation and enhancing the role and standing of Asia-Pacific countries, particularly Cambodia, within the Francophone community and on the international stage.

King Norodom Sihamoni affirmed that the top Vietnamese leader’s presence in the summit reflects the traditional friendship between the two countries.

He spoke highly of Vietnam’s historic achievements in its national construction, development and renewal cause, particularly its socio-economic development achievements, improved living standards and growing international standing. He showed his belief that under the leadership of the CPV, led by General Secretary and President Lam, the Vietnamese people will gain even greater successes in the new era.

The two leaders shared their respective countries' situation and major development orientations.

General Secretary and President Lam affirmed that the Party, State and people of Vietnam always remember and appreciate the valuable support extended by late King Norodom Sihanouk, Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, King Norodom Sihamoni and generations of Cambodian leaders and people to Vietnam during its struggles for national liberation, defence and development.

Vietnam consistently attaches importance and gives high priority to strengthening ties with Cambodia, he affirmed, stating that it always supports a peaceful, stable and developing Cambodia, and regards Cambodia's prosperity as a source of joy for Vietnam.

vnanet-top-vietnamese-leader-meets-with-cambodian-king-2908.jpg
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (left) and Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni at their meeting in Phnom Penh on November 14, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

The Cambodian King described Vietnam as a great friend and close, trusted neighbour, stressing that the Cambodian people will never forget Vietnam’s invaluable support for Cambodia’s struggle for national liberation, its escape from the genocidal regime, and its subsequent national recovery, reconstruction and development efforts.

He affirmed his wholehearted support for solidarity between the two countries and Cambodia’s readiness to accompany Vietnam on the development path.

Reviewing bilateral ties, the host and guest noted that the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability of Vietnam–Cambodia relations, nurtured by President Ho Chi Minh, late King Norodom Sihanouk and generations of leaders and people of both countries, have withstood historical challenges and become an invaluable common asset.

They agreed that preserving and promoting the traditional solidarity and friendship is a shared responsibility, while pledging to maintain and step up exchanges and contacts at all levels so that Vietnam–Cambodia relations will grow unceasingly, generating practical benefits for their peoples and contributing to regional peace, stability, cooperation and development.

They expressed their hope that activities marking the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations and Vietnam–Cambodia Friendship Year 2027 will become extensive political, cultural and people-to-people events, further spreading the values of bilateral friendship and creating fresh momentum for the sustainable development of bilateral ties.

General Secretary and President Lam thanked the King, the Royal Family and authorities of Cambodia for their attention to people of Vietnamese origin living and working in Cambodia. He proposed the King continue providing favourable conditions for the community to stabilise their lives, integrate into local society and contribute to Cambodia’s development and bilateral friendship.

He took this occasion to convey his regards and best wishes to Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, and respectfully invited the King and the Queen Mother to visit Vietnam for a holiday at a convenient time./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #To Lam #Cambodian King #Norodom Sihamoni #20th Francophonie Summit #Vietnam–Cambodia relations Cambodia Vietnam
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