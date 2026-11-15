Military Region 7 honoured with Friendship Order from Cambodia

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The High Command of Military Region 7 held a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on November 14 to receive the Friendship Orders conferred by the King and the Royal Government of Cambodia upon its armed forces and senior officers.



On behalf of the Cambodian King and Government, General Khieu Chhen, Secretary of State of the Cambodian Ministry of National Defence, presented the Mohasena-class Friendship Order to the armed forces of Military Region 7, as well as to Commander of Military Region 7 Lieutenant General Le Xuan The and its Political Commissar Lieutenant General Tran Vinh Ngoc.



He also awarded the Thipadin-class Friendship Order to eight other senior officers of the Military Region 7 High Command.



Speaking at the ceremony, Khieu Chhen said the conferment reflects the fruitful defence ties between the two militaries and the practical contributions made by Military Region 7's armed forces through twinning and cooperative ties with units of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF).



He expressed gratitude for Military Region 7’s support for the RCAF, particularly the provision of material supplies, equipment, and infrastructure that have helped strengthen the RCAF's capacity, strength, and mission readiness.



The Cambodian official expressed his hope that younger generations and junior officers of both countries will continue to preserve and nurture the solidarity and friendship, fostering all-around cooperation at all levels to drive socio-economic development for the stability, peace, and prosperity of both nations.



On behalf of the Party Committee and High Command of Military Region 7, Lieutenant General Tran Vinh Ngoc, Secretary of the Party Committee and Political Commissar of Military Region 7, emphasised that Vietnam and Cambodia are close neighbours bound by a long-standing tradition of solidarity and mutual assistance, having stood shoulder to shoulder through thick and thin during their past struggles for national independence and today’s national construction.



Military Region 7’s armed forces consistently regard strengthening defence cooperation with the RCAF and the Cambodian people as a task of paramount importance, serving as a foundation to deepen mutual understanding and trust, further cement solidarity, friendship and cooperation, and maintain political security and social order to support socio-economic development in the two countries, he noted.



Ngoc considered the prestigious accolades from the King and the Government of Cambodia as recognition of the persistent and effective efforts in bilateral defence coordination, the search, recovery, and repatriation of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Cambodia during wartime, as well as twinning initiatives and support in building a border of peace, friendship, cooperation, and development.



He expressed confidence that under the leadership of both Governments and defence ministries, the traditional, close-knit friendship between Vietnam and Cambodia will continue to reach new heights and be passed down as an invaluable asset to future generations./.

VNA