Politics

Friendship, cooperation carry strategic significance for long-term stability, development of Vietnam, Cambodia: Leaders

The two leaders spoke highly of the cooperation achievements in recent years and agreed to continue upholding the strategic guiding role of relations between the two Parties in the overall Vietnam-Cambodia relationship.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (L) meets with President of the Cambodian People’s Party and President of the Senate Hun Sen in Phnom Penh on November 14. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (L) meets with President of the Cambodian People’s Party and President of the Senate Hun Sen in Phnom Penh on November 14. (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and President of the Senate Hun Sen in Phnom Penh on November 14, during which they affirmed that Vietnam-Cambodia friendship and cooperation carry strategic significance for the long-term stability and development of both countries.

General Secretary and President Lam expressed his pleasure at visiting Cambodia again to attend the 20th Francophonie Summit, and meeting with Hun Sen, whom he described as a close friend of the Party, State and people of Vietnam.

He affirmed Vietnam’s support and confidence that Cambodia will successfully host the summit, thereby enhancing its international role and standing, promoting cooperation and upholding the shared values of the Francophone community.

The CPP President stressed that General Secretary and President Lam’s participation reflects Vietnam’s attention and support for Cambodia in successfully organising this important multilateral diplomatic event, and helps strengthen solidarity within the Francophone community.

He congratulated Vietnam on its major achievements in socio-economic development, Party building and rectification, organisational restructuring and the implementation of strategic decisions following the 14th National Party Congress. He noted that Vietnam’s achievements also represent development opportunities for Cambodia, expressing his confidence that Vietnam will fulfil its development goals in the new period and further enhance its regional and international standing.

General Secretary and President Lam praised CPP President Hun Sen’s important role and contributions to Cambodia’s national construction and development, as well as to strengthening and promoting the two countries’ relations over the past decades. He congratulated Cambodia on its development achievements, believing that, under the leadership of the CPP headed by President Hun Sen, the country will successfully implement its plans and goals and organise commune and ward council elections in 2027 and National Assembly elections in 2028.

The host affirmed that Cambodia always values and remembers the great and invaluable support and assistance provided by the Party, State and people of Vietnam during its past struggle for national liberation, its escape from the genocidal regime and national revival, as well as its current process of national construction and development. He stressed that the solidarity and friendship between the two peoples have been tested and strengthened through different historical periods, becoming an invaluable shared asset that generations of both countries should preserve, nurture and promote.

vnanet-tolam3.jpg
The meeting between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and President of the Cambodian People’s Party and President of the Senate Hun Sen in Phnom Penh on November 14. (Photo: VNA)

The two leaders spoke highly of the cooperation achievements in recent years and agreed to continue upholding the strategic guiding role of relations between the two Parties in the overall Vietnam-Cambodia relationship. They agreed to maintain regular high-level meetings, step up exchanges and consultations between Party and State agencies, and promptly discuss and coordinate the handling of important bilateral issues.

They also pledged to effectively carry out the outcomes and agreements reached at the high-level meeting in February between the two Parties, with a focus on improving the quality and effectiveness of cooperation, strengthening monitoring and supervision, and ensuring that agreements deliver substantive, tangible and measurable results.

The two leaders stressed the importance of further consolidating defence and security cooperation, maintaining political stability, social order and safety, and security along the shared border, and intensifying coordination in combating transnational crimes, including cybercrime.

They also called for closer economic connectivity, prioritising strategic transport infrastructure links, facilitating border trade and expanding cooperation in investment, energy, healthcare, banking, digital transformation, education and training. Both sides encouraged relevant agencies to proactively review and resolve difficulties facing key cooperation projects, and create favourable conditions for businesses from both countries to expand production and business operations.

The two countries also agreed to continue addressing outstanding border issues, accelerate demarcation and marker planting along the remaining sections of the shared border, and complete legal frameworks for border management, with a view to building a border of peace, friendship, cooperation and development.

They emphasised that the two Parties and countries consistently attach importance and priority to strengthening and developing the bilateral ties, while agreeing to enhance consultations, coordinate positions and support each other at multilateral forums, particularly ASEAN and Mekong subregion cooperation mechanisms, thereby contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region. Both countries reaffirmed their consistent principle of not allowing any forces to use one country’s territory to undermine the interests of the other.

Looking towards the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Year 2027, the two leaders agreed to coordinate the organisation of practical and meaningful activities, linking commemorative events with concrete cooperation outcomes to create fresh momentum for the bilateral relations in the next period./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #20th Francophonie Summit #To Lam #Hun Sen #Communist Party of Vietnam #Cambodian People’s Party #Vietnam-Cambodia relations Cambodia Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Ambassador Nguyen Thi Van Anh, Permanent Representative of the President of Vietnam to the Permanent Council of La Francophonie (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam reaffirms active role in Francophone community: Ambassador

The participation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam in the 20th Francophonie Summit reflects Vietnam’s consistent policy of attaching importance to cooperation with the Francophone community and opens up opportunities to further expand multifaceted ties with other member countries.

See more

Vietnam’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong attends the 48th session of the Ministerial Conference of Francophonie in Phnom Penh on November 14. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam attends 48th Ministerial Conference of Francophonie in Cambodia

The Vietnamese representative stressed that the Francophone community should continue playing an active role in promoting multilateralism, strengthening dialogue and preventing crises. Respect for international law and the United Nations Charter is essential to sustainable peace, he said.

An overview of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on November 14, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam backs ASEAN culture of consultation, dialogue, preventive diplomacy

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang stressed that amid conflicts and instability in various parts of the world, ASEAN should give top priority to strengthening the foundations of peace and stability, uphold the rule of law and promote the bloc’s principles and norms of conduct, particularly the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC).

Standing Vice President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Do Van Chien (right) receives Chairman of the Lao NA Office Bounchanh Sivongphanh in Hanoi on November 14, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Lao parliaments seek to promote substantive cooperation

Standing Vice President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Do Van Chien expressed his confidence that through this time’s working trip, the two NA Offices will continue to share experiences and improve the quality of advisory and support services for legislative work, supervision, digital transformation, and the operations of local people-elected bodies.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Truong Minh Huy Vu (C), British Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew (L) and British Consul General in the city Alexandra Smith at the King's 78th birthday party on November 13, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City steps up substantive cooperation with British partners

Ho Chi Minh City hopes its cooperation with the UK will leave an increasingly visible mark on its green and sustainable growth, from more efficient metro services and modern, liveable urban areas to green financing for strategic projects, educational opportunities for young people and healthcare facilities serving the community, a local official has said.

The welcome ceremony for Prime Minister Le Minh Hung at Ninoy Aquino International Airport on November 14 afternoon (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese PM arrives in Philippines for 49th ASEAN Summit

PM Le Minh Hung’s attendance underscores Vietnam's sustained commitment to the bloc, which aligns consistently with the foreign policy set forth by the 14th National Party Congress, which defines ASEAN as a bloc of strategic importance and a top priority in Vietnam’s external relations.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam departs for the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on November 14. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader leaves for 20th Francophonie Summit in Cambodia

General Secretary and President To Lam’s attendance at the summit reaffirms Vietnam’s consistent commitment to the Francophone community and reflects its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, multilateralization and diversification of external relations, and proactive, active international integration.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung leaves Hanoi on November 14 morning for the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Manila, the Philippines. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung departs for 49th ASEAN Summit

At the 49th ASEAN Summit, Vietnam is expected to project itself as an active, responsible member that stands with ASEAN in fostering solidarity, building the ASEAN Community and maintaining peace, stability and sustainable development.

Collins Chong Yew Keat, a foreign policy, security and strategic affairs analyst at the University of Malaya (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam a balancing force amid shifting regional order: Malaysian expert

Assessing Vietnam's foreign policy at regional and international forums, Collins Chong Yew Keat said the country's multilateral diplomatic approach demonstrates the importance of strategic autonomy and practical multilateralism in an increasingly fragmented regional and global order.

Toshiro Nishizawa, senior fellow at the University of Tokyo and fellow at the Asian Development Bank Institute, grants an interview to Vietnam News Agency (Photo: VNA)

Political trust underpins Vietnam – Japan substantive cooperation: Japanese expert

The most important outcome of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s recent official visit to Japan was the Vietnam–Japan Joint Vision Statement, a document that signals deep political trust as both leaders cast the two countries as top-tier, long-term partners that share interests and support each other’s growth.

NA President Tran Thanh Man speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

Lawmakers back post-audit shift in environmental rules

NA President Tran Thanh Man pushed for stronger decentralisation and delegation of authority and a decisive shift from pre-audit to post-audit in the amendments of environmental protection law. He said cutting pre-audit must come with stronger monitoring capacity and clear responsibility for relevant agencies and organisations.