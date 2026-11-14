Friendship, cooperation carry strategic significance for long-term stability, development of Vietnam, Cambodia: Leaders

Phnom Penh (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and President of the Senate Hun Sen in Phnom Penh on November 14, during which they affirmed that Vietnam-Cambodia friendship and cooperation carry strategic significance for the long-term stability and development of both countries.



General Secretary and President Lam expressed his pleasure at visiting Cambodia again to attend the 20th Francophonie Summit, and meeting with Hun Sen, whom he described as a close friend of the Party, State and people of Vietnam.



He affirmed Vietnam’s support and confidence that Cambodia will successfully host the summit, thereby enhancing its international role and standing, promoting cooperation and upholding the shared values of the Francophone community.



The CPP President stressed that General Secretary and President Lam’s participation reflects Vietnam’s attention and support for Cambodia in successfully organising this important multilateral diplomatic event, and helps strengthen solidarity within the Francophone community.



He congratulated Vietnam on its major achievements in socio-economic development, Party building and rectification, organisational restructuring and the implementation of strategic decisions following the 14th National Party Congress. He noted that Vietnam’s achievements also represent development opportunities for Cambodia, expressing his confidence that Vietnam will fulfil its development goals in the new period and further enhance its regional and international standing.



General Secretary and President Lam praised CPP President Hun Sen’s important role and contributions to Cambodia’s national construction and development, as well as to strengthening and promoting the two countries’ relations over the past decades. He congratulated Cambodia on its development achievements, believing that, under the leadership of the CPP headed by President Hun Sen, the country will successfully implement its plans and goals and organise commune and ward council elections in 2027 and National Assembly elections in 2028.



The host affirmed that Cambodia always values and remembers the great and invaluable support and assistance provided by the Party, State and people of Vietnam during its past struggle for national liberation, its escape from the genocidal regime and national revival, as well as its current process of national construction and development. He stressed that the solidarity and friendship between the two peoples have been tested and strengthened through different historical periods, becoming an invaluable shared asset that generations of both countries should preserve, nurture and promote.



The meeting between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and President of the Cambodian People’s Party and President of the Senate Hun Sen in Phnom Penh on November 14. (Photo: VNA)

The two leaders spoke highly of the cooperation achievements in recent years and agreed to continue upholding the strategic guiding role of relations between the two Parties in the overall Vietnam-Cambodia relationship. They agreed to maintain regular high-level meetings, step up exchanges and consultations between Party and State agencies, and promptly discuss and coordinate the handling of important bilateral issues.



They also pledged to effectively carry out the outcomes and agreements reached at the high-level meeting in February between the two Parties, with a focus on improving the quality and effectiveness of cooperation, strengthening monitoring and supervision, and ensuring that agreements deliver substantive, tangible and measurable results.



The two leaders stressed the importance of further consolidating defence and security cooperation, maintaining political stability, social order and safety, and security along the shared border, and intensifying coordination in combating transnational crimes, including cybercrime.



They also called for closer economic connectivity, prioritising strategic transport infrastructure links, facilitating border trade and expanding cooperation in investment, energy, healthcare, banking, digital transformation, education and training. Both sides encouraged relevant agencies to proactively review and resolve difficulties facing key cooperation projects, and create favourable conditions for businesses from both countries to expand production and business operations.



The two countries also agreed to continue addressing outstanding border issues, accelerate demarcation and marker planting along the remaining sections of the shared border, and complete legal frameworks for border management, with a view to building a border of peace, friendship, cooperation and development.



They emphasised that the two Parties and countries consistently attach importance and priority to strengthening and developing the bilateral ties, while agreeing to enhance consultations, coordinate positions and support each other at multilateral forums, particularly ASEAN and Mekong subregion cooperation mechanisms, thereby contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region. Both countries reaffirmed their consistent principle of not allowing any forces to use one country’s territory to undermine the interests of the other.



Looking towards the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Year 2027, the two leaders agreed to coordinate the organisation of practical and meaningful activities, linking commemorative events with concrete cooperation outcomes to create fresh momentum for the bilateral relations in the next period./.