Business

Vietravel Airlines launches direct Hanoi–Shenzhen route

This marks another step in the carrier’s expansion into the Chinese market, just three months after launching its Ho Chi Minh City–Shenzhen service.

Vietravel Airlines launches the direct Hanoi–Shenzhen route on November 14, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Vietravel Airlines launches the direct Hanoi–Shenzhen route on November 14, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietravel Airlines began operating daily direct flights between Hanoi and Shenzhen, China, on November 14, with a flight time of approximately one hour and 50 minutes.

This marks another step in the carrier’s expansion into the Chinese market, just three months after launching its Ho Chi Minh City–Shenzhen service.

The new route was launched ahead of the high-level activities of APEC 2026 in Shenzhen, including the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting scheduled for November 18–19. It provides greater travel convenience for business travellers, entrepreneurs and tourists amid growing international attention on the city.

A Vietravel Airlines representative said that the route will strengthen connections between Vietnam and one of the region’s major technology, manufacturing and trade hubs. With services to Shenzhen from both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, the airline aims to develop an international network linking the markets with strong passenger demand, trade flows and long-term growth potential.

Chinese passengers can travel to Hanoi or Ho Chi Minh City and connect to Vietravel Airlines’ domestic network covering large tourism destinations such as Da Nang, Nha Trang, Da Lat and Buon Ma Thuot. Vietnamese travellers, meanwhile, will have more convenient direct access to Shenzhen.

Following this new route, the carrier plans to expand services to Chongqing and Kunming. Once these routes are operational, its total flight frequency between Vietnam and China is expected to reach nearly 30 flights per week.

The expansion comes as Vietravel Airlines accelerates its transformation and development after joining the T&T Group ecosystem. The carrier has strengthened its fleet and operational capacity, including the addition of its first owned Airbus A321, and signed an agreement with Airbus to purchase 50 next-generation aircraft, comprising 20 A220s and 30 A321-family planes./.

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