Vietnam promotes cooperation with OIF, Bulgaria, Benin

Phnom Penh (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam has called on the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) to step up support for Vietnam in promoting and teaching French, including providing specialised French-language training for diplomats, civil servants and personnel participating in United Nations peacekeeping operations.



At a meeting with OIF Secretary General Louise Mushikiwabo on November 15, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on the sidelines of the 20th Francophonie Summit, General Secretary and President Lam affirmed that Vietnam has always been an active, proactive and responsible member of the Francophone Community.



He expressed his hope that the two sides would continue to closely coordinate in implementing the outcomes of the 20th Francophonie Summit, make more effective use of their respective potential and strengths, and deepen Vietnam-OIF cooperation in a practical and effective manner, thereby making positive contributions to strengthening the role and position of the Francophone Community on the international stage.



General Secretary and President Lam called on the OIF to continue serving as a bridge to promote economic, trade and investment ties between Vietnam and Francophone member countries, particularly those in Africa.



He also called for more support from the organisation for ASEAN's centrality and its efforts to maintain security, safety and freedom of navigation in the region on the basis of respect for international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).



Given the current international situation and developments within the Francophone Community, the OIF should carry forward its role in promoting dialogue, strengthening solidarity and trust, preventing conflicts and peacefully settling disputes on the basis of the United Nations Charter and international law, he said.



The organisation should further harness the strengths and potential of the Francophone Community and promote practical and effective cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment, education, science and technology, and sustainable development for the benefit of all people, the leader added.



For her part, Mushikiwabo spoke highly of Vietnam’s role, standing and positive, responsible contributions to the Francophone Community. She commended the strategic development orientations set out by the Vietnamese Party and State, and expressed admiration for the country's significant development achievements. Mushikiwabo described Vietnam as a model of socio-economic development for other Francophone members.



Appreciating Vietnam’s strong commitment to multilateralism and Francophone cooperation, Mushikiwabo expressed her hope that Vietnam would contribute more to the OIF’s joint efforts for peace, stability, solidarity and sustainable development.



The OIF would continue to work closely with Vietnam in the coming time, particularly in French language teaching and promotion, and collaboration in economy, science and technology, agriculture and sustainable development, she stressed.



Mushikiwabo also voiced support for stronger cooperation between Vietnam and African countries, saying she is ready to serve as a bridge to advance these ties, both in her official capacity and in her personal capacity.



On the same day, General Secretary and President Lam met with Bulgarian President Iliana Yotova and Beninese President Romuald Wadagni.



At the meeting with President Yotova, General Secretary and President Lam highlighted the solid foundations of the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and Bulgari over the past 76 years.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam meets Bulgarian President Iliana Yotova on November 15, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on the sidelines of the 20th Francophonie Summit. (Photo: VNA)

President Yotova affirmed that the Bulgarian State and people have always valued relations with Vietnam, underscoring the close bonds between the two peoples. She noted that the Vietnamese leader’s 2025 visit to Bulgaria has opened a new chapter in bilateral relations and created fresh momentum for a breakthrough in ties.



General Secretary and President Lam suggested further deepening the Strategic Partnership, particularly in the lead-up to the 70th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s visit to Bulgaria (1957–2027). He called for breakthroughs in economic, trade and investment cooperation, with a view to doubling bilateral trade to 500 million USD and beyond in the coming years.



President Yotova expressed her impression of Vietnam’s policies and strategies for science and technology development.



The two leaders agreed to promote investment and joint ventures in areas where both countries have strengths and potential, including digital technology, artificial intelligence, digital transformation and innovation, while strengthening cooperation in the defence industry.



Thy underscored the importance of enhancing educational and training cooperation as both countries pursue development models driven by high-quality science and technology. They agreed to step up exchanges of views on issues of mutual concern and further support each other at international and regional organisations, including the United Nations, ASEAN, the European Union (EU) and the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM).



On this occasion, the leaders exchanged invitations for early high-level visits to each other’s countries.



Meeting President Wadagni, General Secretary and President Lam commended the important achievements made by the Government and people of Benin in maintaining political stability and promoting socio-economic development, helping the country become one of the most dynamic economies in West Africa.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam meets Beninese President Romuald Wadagni on November 15, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on the sidelines of the 20th Francophonie Summit. (Photo: VNA)

President Wadagni said Benin has always valued its relations with Vietnam and regarded the country as an important partner in Asia.



Like many other African nations, Benin wishes to study the leadership experience of the CPV, as well as Vietnam’s experience in streamlining its organisational apparatus and spurring socio-economic development in recent years.



Given considerable potential for further developing bilateral ties, the two leaders agreed on a number of measures to strengthen substantive cooperation in the coming time.



General Secretary and President Lam suggested that the two sides soon advance discussions and coordinate the implementation of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on agricultural cooperation, focusing on products with strong potential such as rice, cashew nuts and cotton, as well as freshwater aquaculture and cooperation between seaports.



He also expressed his hope that Benin would create favourable conditions for Vietnamese businesses to explore investment and business opportunities in the country.



The two leaders agreed to continue strengthening political trust and mutual understanding, and raising awareness of the importance of bilateral cooperation through exchanges of delegations at all levels.



The two sides pledged to maintain coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums and regional organisations, particularly within the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement and the Francophone Community.



On this occasion, General Secretary and President Lam invited President Wadagni to pay an early visit to Vietnam./.