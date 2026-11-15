Politics

Chilean President arrives in Hanoi for official visit to Vietnam

The visit would provide an opportunity for leaders of both countries to review 55 years of relations, set directions for the next stage of their comprehensive partnership and improve the effectiveness of existing cooperation mechanisms.

Chilean President José Antonio Kast (centre) and his wife, María Pia Adriasola de Kast, arrive in Hanoi on the morning of November 15 for an official visit to Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)
Chilean President José Antonio Kast (centre) and his wife, María Pia Adriasola de Kast, arrive in Hanoi on the morning of November 15 for an official visit to Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Chilean President José Antonio Kast and his spouse, María Pia Adriasola de Kast, arrived in Hanoi on the morning of November 15, beginning an official visit to Vietnam.

The three-day visit is made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his wife, Ngo Phuong Ly.

Welcoming the Chilean delegation at Noi Bai International Airport were Vu Hai Quan, member of the Party Central Committee and Minister of Science and Technology; Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang; and Vietnamese Ambassador to Chile Nguyen Viet Cuong.

The Chilean President is accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Francisco Pérez Mackenna, Chilean Ambassador to Vietnam Nasly Bernal, Minister of Economy, Development and Tourism and Minister of Mining Daniel Mas, and Minister of Agriculture Jaime Campos, among others.

The visit takes place as Vietnam-Chile relations continue to develop in an increasingly substantive and effective manner. In 2026, the two countries mark the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations (March 25, 1971) with a series of meaningful activities. The visit is expected to provide fresh impetus for further strengthening the effectiveness and substance of bilateral ties.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the visit, Cuong said Vietnam-Chile relations have developed steadily on the foundation of traditional friendship. Chile is now one of Vietnam’s most important partners in Latin America.

Cuong described President Kast's visit as the most important highlight of the anniversary year. He said the visit would provide an opportunity for leaders of both countries to review 55 years of relations, set directions for the next stage of their comprehensive partnership and improve the effectiveness of existing cooperation mechanisms.

In economic terms, the ambassador expects the visit to encourage both sides to make better use of the bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), while turning areas with significant potential into concrete cooperation projects.

The visit also carries significance beyond bilateral ties. As a founding member of the Pacific Alliance, Chile has played an active role in connecting Latin America with the Asia-Pacific region.

Vietnam and Chile are both members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, CPTPP and the Forum for East Asia-Latin America Cooperation (FEALAC), which brings together 16 East Asian countries and 20 Latin American and Caribbean countries. Vietnam's role as CPTPP Chair in 2026 and its hosting of APEC in 2027 will provide further opportunities to strengthen coordination with Latin American partners, including Chile, the diplomat said./.



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