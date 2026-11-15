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Hoi An keeps heritage alive in contemporary life

Heritage preservation in Hoi An, Da Nang city, extends beyond protecting historic buildings to sustaining traditional crafts, livelihoods and cultural practices. As tourism grows and administrative boundaries change following the merger, local artisans and younger generations are finding new ways to keep traditions alive through innovation and community-based experiences.

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Many shops reopen, attracting visitors in Hoi An. (Photo: VNA)

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Functional forces assist international tourists in travelling to safe shelters. (Photo: VNA)

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