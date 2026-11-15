Vietnam, Cuba step up cooperation between Party agencies

Havana (VNA) – A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), led by Do Viet Ha, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies, paid a working visit to Cuba from November 10-14 to strengthen ties and cooperation between Party agencies of the two countries.

During a reception for the delegation, Roberto Morales Ojeda, Politburo member, Standing Member of the Secretariat and head of the organisation commission of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) Central Committee, said the visit would further strengthen ties between the two Parties, building on the historic friendship and solidarity established by Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro Ruz and President Ho Chi Minh.

Morales Ojeda praised the Vietnamese delegation for sharing experience in the operations of Party commissions and the organisational structures of the CPV’s central agencies, noting that Vietnam’s practical experience in Party building offered valuable lessons for Cuba.

For his part, Ha said the exchange of experience and practical lessons would help both sides gain a better understanding of their respective Party structures and further strengthen cooperation between the two Parties.

He stressed that Vietnam closely follows and highly values Cuba’s package of socio-economic transformation measures, adding that Vietnam’s Doi Moi (Renewal) process could also serve as a useful reference for Cuba’s ongoing efforts.

The Vietnamese delegation also held talks with the PCC Central Committee’s ideology commission. Its head, Yuniaski Crespo Baquero, briefed the visitors on the country’s socio-economic developments, which remain a top development priority, and highlighted the Party’s role in overseeing and monitoring their implementation.

She also described Vietnam as a model for Cuba in various theoretical and practical aspects.

Roberto Morales Ojeda, Politburo member, Standing Member of the Secretariat and head of the organisation commission of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) Central Committee, receives the delegation. (Photo: VNA)

Both sides highlighted their shared commitment to rallying the people around the Party and safeguarding the revolution, while reaffirming the historic and foundational nature of political ties and cooperation between the two fraternal nations.

During the visit, the delegation also met with the editorial board of Granma, the official newspaper of the PCC, the Institute of Information and Social Communication, Ideas Multimedios Company, and the National Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba.

Discussions focused on strengthening media and communications cooperation to promote awareness of the Parties’ ideologies, policies and leadership roles in national defence and development. Both sides also stressed the importance of passing on the special, steadfast and enduring friendship between Vietnam and Cuba to younger generations.

The delegation also visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Cuba and laid flowers at the statue of President Ho Chi Minh in the park named after him in Havana./.