Top Vietnamese, Lao leaders meet in Phnom Penh

Phnom Penh (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam met with General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith on the sidelines of the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on the morning of November 15.



At the meeting, General Secretary and President Lam congratulated the Lao Party, State and people on the significant achievements they had made in national construction and development. He expressed confidence that, under the leadership of the LPRP, headed by General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith, the Lao people would continue to uphold their revolutionary traditions, strengthen unity, promote self-reliance and resilience, and successfully achieve the strategic goals set out by the Party’s 12th National Congress.



The leader affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State and people consistently place their trust in and strongly support Laos’ cause of national construction and development, considering Laos’ achievements as shared accomplishments of both countries.



General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith affirmed that the Lao Party, State and people attach special importance to relations with Vietnam and wish to continue working with Vietnam to nurture and further deepen the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two countries. He stressed that this relationship is an invaluable asset and a key factor in ensuring the success of the revolutionary causes in both countries.

At the meeting between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on the morning of November 15. (Photo: VNA)

Both leaders said the two countries have stood together and supported each other in their respective development processes. They welcomed the rapid and positive progress in bilateral cooperation in recent years and agreed to continue giving the highest priority to strengthening and developing the special Vietnam-Laos relationship, stepping up high-level exchanges and contacts, and effectively implementing joint statements, agreements and cooperation plans between the two Parties and States.



They agreed to continue renewing cooperation modalities and improving the quality and effectiveness of bilateral ties, with a stronger focus on tangible results and closer alignment between strategic vision and concrete action.



The two sides will also step up information exchanges and experience-sharing in implementing the resolutions of each Party’s National Congress; expand economic cooperation, increase bilateral trade and promote effective investment to deepen economic ties; and prioritise the implementation of key strategic cooperation projects, particularly transport and energy infrastructure links, including the Vientiane-Vung Ang railway, the Hanoi-Vientiane expressway, and the Vietnam-Laos oil pipeline and petroleum storage project.



Welcoming the results of cooperation in training and capacity-building for leadership and management officials, as well as theoretical exchanges and experience-sharing between the two Parties, the top leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further prioritising cooperation in education and training and human resource development, particularly high-quality human resources. They stressed that this is a strategic, long-term area of cooperation that provides a foundation for the future of bilateral relations.



The two sides agreed to step up communications and education efforts on the tradition of special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos, and promote exchanges to deepen mutual understanding and bonds between the two peoples, particularly younger generations. They will also coordinate the effective organisation of key activities under the 2027 Vietnam-Laos Year of Solidarity and Friendship, marking the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations (September 5, 1962–2027) and the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation (July 18, 1977–2027).



On this occasion, General Secretary and President Lam extended congratulations to the Lao Party, State and people on the 51st anniversary of the National Day of Laos (December 2, 1975–2026)./.