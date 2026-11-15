PM meets with Brazilian, Canadian leaders on 49th ASEAN Summit sidelines

Manila (VNA) - Prime Minister Le Minh Hung held bilateral meetings with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on November 15 on the sidelines of the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila, the Philippines.



During the meetings, the leaders discussed developments in bilateral relations and measures to advance cooperation in the coming period, with a view to effectively implementing the Strategic Partnerships between Vietnam and the two countries.



Meeting with Brazilian President Lula, PM Hung affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to its relations with Brazil, one of its leading important partners in Latin America. Building on the progress made in bilateral ties in recent years, he expressed his hope that the President and the Brazilian Government will continue to give priority to promoting the Vietnam-Brazil Strategic Partnership during the new term.



President Lula also stressed that Brazil values its relations with Vietnam and expressed his wish for both sides to continue working together to deepen their Strategic Partnership.



The two leaders spoke highly of the progress in bilateral relations since Vietnam and Brazil upgraded their ties to the Strategic Partnership in November 2024. To further promote cooperation, they agreed to step up implementation of the 2025–2030 Action Plan signed in March 2025.



The plan identifies six areas of cooperation: politics, defence, security and global challenges; economy, trade and investment; science, technology and innovation; climate change and the environment; education, culture, sports, tourism and people-to-people exchanges; and consular affairs and community support.



At his meeting with Canadian PM Carney, the two leaders highlighted the significance of upgrading Vietnam-Canada relations to a Strategic Partnership during the state visit to Canada by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam in September 2026. The move opened a new chapter in bilateral relations, with a higher level of engagement and closer ties, bringing tangible benefits to the people and businesses of both countries, they held.



PM Hung said the Vietnamese Government is directing ministries, sectors and localities to implement the outcomes of the visit. He proposed that the two sides soon translate their commitments into specific cooperation programmes and projects. These initiatives should have clear timelines and deliver tangible results for bilateral relations.



PM Carney affirmed that Canada attaches importance to its Strategic Partnership with Vietnam. He agreed that the two sides should work closely together in implementing high-level agreements and promote cooperation in areas of shared priority and strength.



The two PMs agreed to assign their respective foreign ministries to coordinate efforts to accelerate implementation of the Action Plan for the Vietnam-Canada Strategic Partnership./.







VNA