Vietnam proposes three key directions for ASEAN-AIPA cooperation

Manila (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attended the ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in Manila on November 15 as part of the 49th ASEAN Summit and related summits, during which he proposed three key directions for stronger ASEAN-AIPA cooperation.



First, he stressed the early consultation and effective implementation. The PM emphasised that ASEAN-AIPA cooperation should shift its focus from “adopting resolutions” to “monitoring implementation”, closely linking policymaking with legislative work, budget decisions and parliamentary oversight in member states.



ASEAN commitments will only have real value when translated into laws, resources and concrete action in each country, he said.



Second, he suggested strengthening solidarity and building trust. The Vietnamese leader called for greater use of parliamentary diplomacy to enhance political trust, help maintain peace and stability and uphold ASEAN centrality. He also proposed promoting substantive cooperation with observer parliaments and development partners, and sharing experience in legislation, oversight, green budgeting and digital parliaments.



Third, it is necessary to focus on priorities that deliver tangible benefits to the people. The Vietnamese Government leader called for stronger cooperation in trade, investment, supply chains and the digital economy, alongside greater attention to the energy transition, food security and sustainable water resource management in the Mekong sub-region. He also called for closer coordination in preventing and combating transnational crime, including drug-related offences and online scams.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung at the event (Photo: VNA)

PM Hung affirmed that close and effective coordination between the governments and parliaments of member states is a foundation and important driving force for ASEAN to realise its vision of a united, resilient, dynamic and people-centred community.



On this occasion, the PM called on the legislatures of member countries to consider ratifying the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime, also known as the Hanoi Convention, at an early date, thereby establishing a legal basis for more effective cooperation in this area.



Held annually since 2009, the dialogue is an important regular consultative mechanism that helps strengthen coordination and links between the governments and parliaments of member states, while bringing the voices and aspirations of their people into the process of building the ASEAN Community. This year’s session also provided an opportunity for the region’s executive and legislative branches to discuss directions for cooperation, translating the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 from commitments into tangible results.



At the event, ASEAN leaders spoke highly of AIPA’s contributions and proposals, acknowledging the increasingly important role of parliaments in ratifying, incorporating regional agreements into domestic law and overseeing their implementation. They supported the admission of the Timor-Leste National Parliament as a full member of AIPA.



The leaders stressed that parliamentary support was crucial to advancing cooperation priorities in the digital economy, energy connectivity, food security and climate change response. They agreed to strengthen regular consultations and coordination between the executive and legislative branches to ensure ASEAN commitments were effectively implemented and delivered tangible benefits to the people./.





