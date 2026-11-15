Politics

Vietnam proposes three key directions for ASEAN-AIPA cooperation

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung affirmed that close and effective coordination between the governments and parliaments of member states is a foundation and important driving force for ASEAN to realise its vision of a united, resilient, dynamic and people-centred community.

An overview of the ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in Manila on November 15 (Photo: VNA)
An overview of the ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in Manila on November 15 (Photo: VNA)

Manila (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attended the ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in Manila on November 15 as part of the 49th ASEAN Summit and related summits, during which he proposed three key directions for stronger ASEAN-AIPA cooperation.

First, he stressed the early consultation and effective implementation. The PM emphasised that ASEAN-AIPA cooperation should shift its focus from “adopting resolutions” to “monitoring implementation”, closely linking policymaking with legislative work, budget decisions and parliamentary oversight in member states.

ASEAN commitments will only have real value when translated into laws, resources and concrete action in each country, he said.

Second, he suggested strengthening solidarity and building trust. The Vietnamese leader called for greater use of parliamentary diplomacy to enhance political trust, help maintain peace and stability and uphold ASEAN centrality. He also proposed promoting substantive cooperation with observer parliaments and development partners, and sharing experience in legislation, oversight, green budgeting and digital parliaments.

Third, it is necessary to focus on priorities that deliver tangible benefits to the people. The Vietnamese Government leader called for stronger cooperation in trade, investment, supply chains and the digital economy, alongside greater attention to the energy transition, food security and sustainable water resource management in the Mekong sub-region. He also called for closer coordination in preventing and combating transnational crime, including drug-related offences and online scams.

vnanet_potal-thu-tuong-le-minh-hung-du-phien-doi-thoai-cua-lanh-dao-cap-cao-asean-voi-hoi-dong-lien-nghi-vien-asean-9155915-1.jpg
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung at the event (Photo: VNA)

PM Hung affirmed that close and effective coordination between the governments and parliaments of member states is a foundation and important driving force for ASEAN to realise its vision of a united, resilient, dynamic and people-centred community.

On this occasion, the PM called on the legislatures of member countries to consider ratifying the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime, also known as the Hanoi Convention, at an early date, thereby establishing a legal basis for more effective cooperation in this area.

Held annually since 2009, the dialogue is an important regular consultative mechanism that helps strengthen coordination and links between the governments and parliaments of member states, while bringing the voices and aspirations of their people into the process of building the ASEAN Community. This year’s session also provided an opportunity for the region’s executive and legislative branches to discuss directions for cooperation, translating the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 from commitments into tangible results.

At the event, ASEAN leaders spoke highly of AIPA’s contributions and proposals, acknowledging the increasingly important role of parliaments in ratifying, incorporating regional agreements into domestic law and overseeing their implementation. They supported the admission of the Timor-Leste National Parliament as a full member of AIPA.

The leaders stressed that parliamentary support was crucial to advancing cooperation priorities in the digital economy, energy connectivity, food security and climate change response. They agreed to strengthen regular consultations and coordination between the executive and legislative branches to ensure ASEAN commitments were effectively implemented and delivered tangible benefits to the people./.


VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #ASEAN #AIPA #49th ASEAN Summit Philippines
Follow VietnamPlus

ASEAN

Related News

See more

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam meets Moroccan Prime Minister Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Morocco seek to deepen multifaceted cooperation

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Moroccan Prime Minister Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri discussed ways to expand cooperation in promising areas, including agriculture, processing industries, energy, mining, banking and finance, tourism, education and training, and people-to-people exchanges.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam (right) meets with General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith on the sidelines of the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on the morning of November 15. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese, Lao leaders meet in Phnom Penh

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State and people consistently place their trust in and strongly support Laos’ cause of national construction and development, considering Laos’ achievements as shared accomplishments of both countries.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and other delegates attend the opening session of the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on the morning of November 15. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader attends opening session of 20th Francophonie Summit

General Secretary and President Lam’s attendance at the summit reaffirms Vietnam’s consistent commitment to the Francophone community and reflects its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, and proactive, active international integration in line with the spirit of the 14th National Party Congress.

General Khieu Chhen, Secretary of State of the Cambodian Ministry of National Defence, presents the Mohasena-class Friendship Order to the armed forces of Military Region 7 on November 14, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Military Region 7 honoured with Friendship Order from Cambodia

General Khieu Chhen said the conferment reflects the fruitful defence ties between the two militaries and the practical contributions made by Military Region 7's armed forces through twinning and cooperative ties with units of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF).

Vietnam’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong attends the 48th session of the Ministerial Conference of Francophonie in Phnom Penh on November 14. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam attends 48th Ministerial Conference of Francophonie in Cambodia

The Vietnamese representative stressed that the Francophone community should continue playing an active role in promoting multilateralism, strengthening dialogue and preventing crises. Respect for international law and the United Nations Charter is essential to sustainable peace, he said.

An overview of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on November 14, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam backs ASEAN culture of consultation, dialogue, preventive diplomacy

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang stressed that amid conflicts and instability in various parts of the world, ASEAN should give top priority to strengthening the foundations of peace and stability, uphold the rule of law and promote the bloc’s principles and norms of conduct, particularly the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC).

Standing Vice President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Do Van Chien (right) receives Chairman of the Lao NA Office Bounchanh Sivongphanh in Hanoi on November 14, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Lao parliaments seek to promote substantive cooperation

Standing Vice President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Do Van Chien expressed his confidence that through this time’s working trip, the two NA Offices will continue to share experiences and improve the quality of advisory and support services for legislative work, supervision, digital transformation, and the operations of local people-elected bodies.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Truong Minh Huy Vu (C), British Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew (L) and British Consul General in the city Alexandra Smith at the King's 78th birthday party on November 13, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City steps up substantive cooperation with British partners

Ho Chi Minh City hopes its cooperation with the UK will leave an increasingly visible mark on its green and sustainable growth, from more efficient metro services and modern, liveable urban areas to green financing for strategic projects, educational opportunities for young people and healthcare facilities serving the community, a local official has said.

The welcome ceremony for Prime Minister Le Minh Hung at Ninoy Aquino International Airport on November 14 afternoon (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese PM arrives in Philippines for 49th ASEAN Summit

PM Le Minh Hung’s attendance underscores Vietnam's sustained commitment to the bloc, which aligns consistently with the foreign policy set forth by the 14th National Party Congress, which defines ASEAN as a bloc of strategic importance and a top priority in Vietnam’s external relations.