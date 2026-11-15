Vietnamese FM chairs 20th Francophonie Summit's discussion on peace, prosperity, sustainable stability

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Vietnam's Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung chaired a roundtable discussion entitled “Reinvesting in Peace for Shared Prosperity and Sustainable Stability” on November 15 as part of the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.



Discussions focused on practical solutions to harness the role, strengths and diversity of the Francophone Community to promote peace, strengthen solidarity and lay the foundations for shared prosperity.



Introducing the high-level roundtable, Trung affirmed that amid profound global changes, peace, stability and cooperation are not only common goals but also prerequisites for sustainable development.



He proposed three priority areas for cooperation within the Francophone Community. First, it should continue to strengthen solidarity, promote dialogue and confidence-building, step up cooperation in conflict prevention, mediation, the peaceful settlement of disputes and post-conflict reconstruction. Vietnam proposed organising a forum on peacebuilding.



Second, the Francophone Community should focus on investing in people and inclusive development as the long-term foundations of peace, while making breakthroughs in the economic pillar, particularly in science and technology and innovation.



Third, it should turn diversity into strength through focused commitments, adequate resources and effective implementation mechanisms. The International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) should clearly define priorities for its 2028-2031 Cooperation Programme, closely align them with practical needs and make the most of the potential of its members.



Taking part in the discussion, Romanian President Nicușor Dan stressed that the OIF should strengthen economic cooperation among member countries by organising economic and trade exchange delegations and facilitating business connections, with a focus on promoting sustainable agriculture, food security and renewable energy. He called on the organisation to seek financial support for cooperative projects.



Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadéra shared his country’s experience in post-conflict reconstruction and proposed strengthening preventive diplomacy mechanisms within the United Nations and regional organisations. He affirmed that peace is an indispensable foundation for inclusive economic development and poverty reduction, and called for greater support for start-ups and vocational training for young people.



Prime Minister of Andorra Xavier Espot Zamora highlighted the contributions of small countries to multilateral cooperation and the role of young people in building and consolidating peace.



Meanwhile, President of the Government of New Caledonia Milakulo Tukumuli stressed the need to ensure social welfare, promote “green initiatives” to address climate change and develop a sustainable marine economy.



Closing the roundtable, FM Trung expressed confidence that, with a spirit of solidarity, respect for diversity and cooperation, the Francophone Community will continue to make practical and effective contributions to building a peaceful, stable and prosperous Francophone space.



The contributions made during the discussion will be compiled to help shape future cooperation orientations and measures, as well as prepare for the formulation of the 2028-2031 Francophone Cooperation Programme./.

VNA