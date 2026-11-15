Society

Vietnam Studies Centre opens in northeastern Thailand

The centre would serve as a valuable academic hub for teaching and promoting Vietnamese language, culture and history, while fostering people-to-people exchanges and connecting younger generations of the two countries.

The exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on academic cooperation between the Vietnamese Consulate General in Khon Kaen and College of Asian Scholars. (Photo: VNA published)
The exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on academic cooperation between the Vietnamese Consulate General in Khon Kaen and College of Asian Scholars. (Photo: VNA published)

Bangkok (VNA) – A Vietnam Studies Centre was inaugurated in Khon Kaen province, northeastern Thailand, on November 14, alongside the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on academic cooperation between the Vietnamese Consulate General in Khon Kaen and the College of Asian Scholars (CAS).

The ceremony was attended by Khon Kaen Deputy Governor Prachuab Rakphaet, Vietnamese Consul General in Khon Kaen Dinh Hoang Linh, CAS founder Professor, Doctor and physician Krasae Chanawongse, CAS President Associate Professor Dr. Krasom Chanawongse, and representatives of the local Vietnamese community, as well as lecturers and students.

Addressing the event, Linh described the centre's inauguration as a practical activity marking the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Thailand diplomatic relations (1976-2026), as the two countries have elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership since May 2025.

He said the centre would serve as a valuable academic hub for teaching and promoting Vietnamese language, culture and history, while fostering people-to-people exchanges and connecting younger generations of the two countries.

Highlighting the significance of the MoU, Linh said the agreement reflected the shared commitment of the educational institution and the Vietnamese diplomatic mission to supporting the Vietnamese community in preserving and promoting its language and cultural identity.

It would also help translate into practice Politburo Resolutions No. 80-NQ/TW on Vietnamese cultural development and No. 23-NQ/TW on work relating to Vietnamese people abroad, while creating opportunities for Vietnamese and Thai students to engage in academic exchanges and encouraging younger generations of overseas Vietnamese to explore their cultural roots and strengthen bilateral friendship.

For his part, Krasae Chanawongse said education was fundamental to fostering intercultural understanding. He expressed hope that the centre would become a platform for meaningful exchanges in language, culture and knowledge, helping strengthen the traditional friendship between the two peoples.

Krasom Chanawongse said the establishment of the centre reflected the college's commitment to developing an open, internationally integrated education system and building sustainable partnerships with Vietnamese educational institutions./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Vietnam Studies Centre #Thailand #Vietnamese language #culture and history Thailand
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