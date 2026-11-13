Society

Vietnam plans to go green by expanding ASEAN eco-schools model

At the launch ceremony, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Le Trong Yen said schools play an important role in shaping young people's knowledge, character, and habits. Daily practices such as saving electricity and water, sorting waste and caring for trees could help students understand the value of natural resources and their responsibility towards the environment, while spreading positive habits to families and communities.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment launched the 2026 ASEAN Eco-Schools Award at Tay Ha Noi Primary and Secondary School in Xuan Phuong ward, Hanoi, on the morning of November 13. (Photo: nongnghiepmoitruong.vn)
The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment launched the 2026 ASEAN Eco-Schools Award at Tay Ha Noi Primary and Secondary School in Xuan Phuong ward, Hanoi, on the morning of November 13. (Photo: nongnghiepmoitruong.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment launched the 2026 ASEAN Eco-Schools Award and held a meeting of the ASEAN Eco-Schools Network in Vietnam on November 13, aiming to promote environmentally friendly school models nationwide.

The event, held at Tay Ha Noi Primary and Junior Secondary School in Hanoi's Xuan Phuong commune, focused on the three themes of green schools, reducing plastic waste and safe and efficient water use.

At the launch ceremony, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Le Trong Yen said schools play an important role in shaping young people's knowledge, character, and habits. Daily practices such as saving electricity and water, sorting waste and caring for trees could help students understand the value of natural resources and their responsibility towards the environment, while spreading positive habits to families and communities.

He stressed that developing eco-schools required integrating environmental protection into both education and school management. Students should be encouraged to observe, practise, propose initiatives and assess results themselves.

The deputy minister called on local education and agriculture-environment authorities to coordinate in publicising the award's criteria and encouraging schools to participate, with particular support for disadvantaged schools in remote, border and island areas.

Schools were also urged to incorporate environmental protection into teaching, extracurricular activities and daily operations, while encouraging students to develop initiatives and maintain green habits both inside and outside school.

Le Thai Ha, Director of the For a Green Future Foundation under Vingroup, said simple actions such as reusing water bottles, turning off taps after use and caring for school gardens can generate meaningful change when practised regularly by students.

She noted that eco-schools did not necessarily require major infrastructure or large budgets. Small initiatives suited to each school's conditions, supported by teachers and students and maintained over time, could deliver practical results.

The foundation welcomed the establishment of the ASEAN Eco-Schools Network in Vietnam, saying it will give schools opportunities to connect, exchange experience, and replicate effective models.

Nong Thuy Hoa, Chairwoman of the Board of Tay Ha Noi Primary and Junior Secondary School, said the school is developing a “Green and Happy School” model to create a safe, friendly learning environment close to nature while fostering students' love and responsibility for the environment.

She stressed that a green school is not simply one with abundant trees or attractive gardens, but one that nurtures a culture of sustainable living, with teachers inspiring change and students actively contributing to environmental protection.

Following the launch, delegates visited the school's eco-friendly facilities, gardens, educational publications and student-led green startup projects.

In 2025, the ASEAN Eco-Schools Award, themed “Schools without Plastic Waste”, received 294 applications, marking its largest and most impactful edition in Vietnam since its launch./.

VNA
#Chuyển đổi xanh - Kinh tế tuần hoàn #CDX #Vietnam #ASEAN #eco-schools
Follow VietnamPlus

Green transition

Related News

An eco-school model in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam's eco-school models, initiatives honoured

Schools winning the ASEAN Eco-Schools Vietnam 2024 Awards were honoured at a ceremony jointly held in Hanoi on December 27 by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the “For Green Future” Foundation of Vingroup JSC.

See more

Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Nguyen Phuong Anh (second from right) poses for a photo with journalists. (Photo published by VNA)

Italian journalists seek to promote positive image of Vietnam

During his visit to Vietnam, freelance journalist Federico Giuliani, a regular contributor to the daily il Giornale, was impressed by the country's landscapes, cuisine, rich cultural traditions, dynamic cities and hospitable people in Hanoi, Hoi An and Ha Long Bay.

Workers shop at the "Trade Union Tet Market – Spring 2026” in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi steps up support for workers ahead of Tet

Under a newly issued plan, the “Tet Sum vay – Xuan on Dang” (Tet Reunion – Spring of Gratitude to the Party) and “Cho Tet Cong doan – Xuan 2027” (Trade Union Tet Market – Spring 2027) programmes will be held at four locations from January 18 to 25, 2027.

Toshiro Nishizawa often visits the Vietnam News Agency’s English website. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam News Agency - A trusted source helps int’l readers better understand Vietnam: Japanese researcher

About a year ago, while looking for a reliable source of official information, Toshiro Nishizawa, Senior Fellow at the Graduate School of Public Policy (GraSPP) at The University of Tokyo, came across the Vietnam News Agency’s English and Japanese websites. Since then, he has been checking them every morning to stay updated on the latest developments in the Southeast Asian country.

Representatives of the Association of Vietnamese Scientists and Experts (AVSE Global), the Vietnamese Embassy and several organisations and associations in France attend a press conference announcing the Vietnam Global Leaders Forum 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Forum to explore strategic pathways towards 2045

The Vietnam Global Leaders Forum, to open in Paris on December 11, aims to identify the values to preserve, capabilities to build and opportunities to seize as Vietnam proactively enters a new stage of development.

A teacher at the Dien Bien support centre for the development of inclusive education guides a student with disabilities in writing practice. (Photo: VNA)

Project supports children with disabilities in accessing essential services

By 2030, at least 80% of children aged from birth to six years old are expected to receive screening for early detection for congenital disabilities and developmental disorders, as well as early intervention services, according to a newly approved project to support children with disabilities in accessing protection, care and education services during the 2026-2030 period.

Norwegian Ambassador to Vietnam Stein Iversen (front, first from left) and others look at a miniature model of Nha Trang University, Khanh Hoa province, during the visit on November 11, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Norway, Nha Trang University explore marine cooperation

Norwegian Ambassador to Vietnam Stein Iversen noted that nearly three decades of cooperation with NTU reflected the evolution of Norway–Vietnam ties in Khanh Hoa, from development and educational assistance to a broader partnership encompassing knowledge, technology, sustainable aquaculture and business cooperation.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung presents the First-Class Labour Order to the NEU (Photo: VNA)

NEU urged to rank among world’s top 150 universities by 2030

The Government leader stressed that the country’s new stage of development placed increasingly high and comprehensive demands on reforming its development model and growth drivers, improving labour productivity and national competitiveness. Against the backdrop of rapid and complex global changes, intensifying strategic competition and emerging technologies constantly reshaping production, business and governance, the economy needed to enhance its adaptability, resilience and autonomy while generating greater added value.

Weekend train journeys feature new travel between Hanoi, Thai Nguyen

Weekend train journeys feature new travel between Hanoi, Thai Nguyen

The train consists of five soft-seat passenger carriages and one community carriage. In the latter, passengers can take part in artistic activities, enjoy tea and sample local culinary specialities made with green tea, a distinctive feature of Thai Nguyen’s tea culture.

An overview of the training course (Photo: VNA)

An Giang steps up personnel training for APEC 2027

The training courses aim to equip participants with essential knowledge of APEC and international integration, enhance their understanding of Vietnam's and An Giang's positions in the global integration process, and introduce the history, culture and traditions of An Giang and Phu Quoc, alongside the cultures, customs and communication practices of APEC member economies,